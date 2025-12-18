Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month

The largest and poshest Jeep available

30-mile electric range; strong off-road abilities

Just £347.43 a month

With a starting price of over £72,000, Jeep's flagship model is out of reach for many. But through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can bag a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for less than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For just £347.43 a month, you can have Jeep's largest, poshest, and most expensive car it offers in the UK sitting on your driveway. This spectacular offer from Carwow Leasey is such great value for money we predict it won't hang around for long, so you’d better act now.

This two-year deal requires £4,464.16 to be laid down as an initial payment, and it's for 5,000 miles a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year will raise the monthly outlay by around £20 extra, along with a modest rise of £251 for the initial payment.

When we tested the Grand Cherokee, we felt it was decidedly unremarkable for the price Jeep was charging for it. With prices starting from a chunky £72,414 and rising to just under £86,000, it's a hard car to recommend in a world of BMWs, Audis and Range Rovers. But, at under £350 a month, it starts to become quite tempting.