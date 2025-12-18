Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month

Being Jeep’s range-topping model means the Grand Cherokee 4xe is normally an expensive car to buy. But not with our Deal of the Day for December 18.

By:Ryan Birch
18 Dec 2025
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - front action
  • The largest and poshest Jeep available
  • 30-mile electric range; strong off-road abilities
  • Just £347.43 a month

With a starting price of over £72,000, Jeep's flagship model is out of reach for many. But through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can bag a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for less than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For just £347.43 a month, you can have Jeep's largest, poshest, and most expensive car it offers in the UK sitting on your driveway. This spectacular offer from Carwow Leasey is such great value for money we predict it won't hang around for long, so you’d better act now.

This two-year deal requires £4,464.16 to be laid down as an initial payment, and it's for 5,000 miles a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year will raise the monthly outlay by around £20 extra, along with a modest rise of £251 for the initial payment.

When we tested the Grand Cherokee, we felt it was decidedly unremarkable for the price Jeep was charging for it. With prices starting from a chunky £72,414 and rising to just under £86,000, it's a hard car to recommend in a world of BMWs, Audis and Range Rovers. But, at under £350 a month, it starts to become quite tempting.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Grand Cherokee is only offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK. This pairs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 17.3kWh battery, giving 375bhp and up to 30 miles of pure-electric running. Jeep claims over 100mpg fuel consumption, but you'll only manage this if you plug the car into a charging point as frequently as possible.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - dash

Being Jeep's flagship affords the Grand Cherokee a luxury lifestyle, so this Limited trim is packed with niceties. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, cooling front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, and wireless phone charging.

Naturally, being a four-wheel-drive SUV that wears the Jeep badge, it's a hugely competent car off the road or when the school run gets a little slippery. It's a relaxing car to drive on the road, too, if a bit soft and wallowy.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Grand Cherokee leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Grand Cherokee page.

Check out the Jeep Grand Cherokee deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month

The MG4 is a real all-rounder in the family EV hatchback class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for December 17
News
17 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: cheapest Toyota Yaris is, in fact, a Mazda at £198 a month
Mazda 2 Hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: cheapest Toyota Yaris is, in fact, a Mazda at £198 a month

Value for money is the Mazda 2 Hybrid’s forte, and it’s our Deal of the Day for December 16.
News
16 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is sensible, spacious and under £235 per month
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is sensible, spacious and under £235 per month

The ID.4 is an electric SUV that focuses on the fundamentals rather than fancy gimmicks. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 15 December
News
15 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: turn on the style with the MINI Aceman for just £250 per month
MINI Aceman - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: turn on the style with the MINI Aceman for just £250 per month

MINI’s small electric SUV has a big personality, and is our Deal of the Day for 14 December
News
14 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?
Jaguar GT 2025 - front tracking

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?

100mph-plus sprint round test track reveals a comfortable, high-performance GT with plenty of promise and true Jag credentials.
Road tests
17 Dec 2025
All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express
Auto Express 1,912

All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week, we have exclusive images of the new Ford Fiesta and get a first taste of the Jaguar GT
News
17 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content