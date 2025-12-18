Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month
Being Jeep’s range-topping model means the Grand Cherokee 4xe is normally an expensive car to buy. But not with our Deal of the Day for December 18.
- The largest and poshest Jeep available
- 30-mile electric range; strong off-road abilities
- Just £347.43 a month
With a starting price of over £72,000, Jeep's flagship model is out of reach for many. But through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can bag a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for less than a mid-range Volkswagen Golf.
For just £347.43 a month, you can have Jeep's largest, poshest, and most expensive car it offers in the UK sitting on your driveway. This spectacular offer from Carwow Leasey is such great value for money we predict it won't hang around for long, so you’d better act now.
This two-year deal requires £4,464.16 to be laid down as an initial payment, and it's for 5,000 miles a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year will raise the monthly outlay by around £20 extra, along with a modest rise of £251 for the initial payment.
When we tested the Grand Cherokee, we felt it was decidedly unremarkable for the price Jeep was charging for it. With prices starting from a chunky £72,414 and rising to just under £86,000, it's a hard car to recommend in a world of BMWs, Audis and Range Rovers. But, at under £350 a month, it starts to become quite tempting.
The Grand Cherokee is only offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK. This pairs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 17.3kWh battery, giving 375bhp and up to 30 miles of pure-electric running. Jeep claims over 100mpg fuel consumption, but you'll only manage this if you plug the car into a charging point as frequently as possible.
Being Jeep's flagship affords the Grand Cherokee a luxury lifestyle, so this Limited trim is packed with niceties. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, heated front and rear seats, cooling front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, and wireless phone charging.
Naturally, being a four-wheel-drive SUV that wears the Jeep badge, it's a hugely competent car off the road or when the school run gets a little slippery. It's a relaxing car to drive on the road, too, if a bit soft and wallowy.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Grand Cherokee leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Grand Cherokee page.
Check out the Jeep Grand Cherokee deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
