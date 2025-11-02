Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is sensible, spacious and under £235 per month

Well over 300 miles of claimed range

If you’re thinking about taking a leap into the world of electric cars but want an EV that’s straightforward to live with and spacious enough for family use, the Volkswagen ID.4 could be the ideal choice.

This deal from Leasing Options Volkswagen via the Auto Express Buy A Car service will bag you a Volkswagen ID.4 in Pure Match spec for just £234.87 per month. Following an initial payment of £3,168.43, you’ll have a 5,000-mile annual allowance over the course of 24 months.

Admittedly, the ID.4 isn’t the most innovative electric SUV on the market, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Instead of showy gimmicks, this car places more emphasis on basic yet crucial factors such as ride comfort, practicality and battery range. Speaking of which, the car on offer here is fitted with the larger 77kWh battery, so it boasts a claimed WLTP combined range of 347 miles. When you need to recharge, a peak DC charging rate of ​​175kW means you can top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes.

You won’t be left wanting for kit, either, as the ID.4 Pure Match comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless phone connectivity, heated front seats and keyless entry. There’s no shortage of advanced safety tech, meaning your loved ones will be kept safe and sound.

If you like to live life (quite literally) in the fast lane, there’s even a decent amount of shove under this ID.4’s right pedal, courtesy of the 286bhp on tap. While leasing brokers don’t tend to look favourably upon track days, this amount of speed should still prove highly useful on the school run and longer motorway trips.

