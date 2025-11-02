Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is sensible, spacious and under £235 per month

The ID.4 is an electric SUV that focuses on the fundamentals rather than fancy gimmicks. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 15 December

By:Shane Wilkinson
15 Dec 2025
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering
  • Well over 300 miles of claimed range
  • Space for the whole family
  • Less than £235 per month

If you’re thinking about taking a leap into the world of electric cars but want an EV that’s straightforward to live with and spacious enough for family use, the Volkswagen ID.4 could be the ideal choice. 

This deal from Leasing Options Volkswagen via the Auto Express Buy A Car service will bag you a Volkswagen ID.4 in Pure Match spec for just £234.87 per month. Following an initial payment of £3,168.43, you’ll have a 5,000-mile annual allowance over the course of 24 months.

Admittedly, the ID.4 isn’t the most innovative electric SUV on the market, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Instead of showy gimmicks, this car places more emphasis on basic yet crucial factors such as ride comfort, practicality and battery range. Speaking of which, the car on offer here is fitted with the larger 77kWh battery, so it boasts a claimed WLTP combined range of 347 miles. When you need to recharge, a peak DC charging rate of ​​175kW means you can top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 28 minutes.

You won’t be left wanting for kit, either, as the ID.4 Pure Match comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless phone connectivity, heated front seats and keyless entry. There’s no shortage of advanced safety tech, meaning your loved ones will be kept safe and sound.

If you like to live life (quite literally) in the fast lane, there’s even a decent amount of shove under this ID.4’s right pedal, courtesy of the 286bhp on tap. While leasing brokers don’t tend to look favourably upon track days, this amount of speed should still prove highly useful on the school run and longer motorway trips. 

Volkswagen ID.4 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.4 page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

