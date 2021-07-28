The Volkswagen ID.4 won’t set pulses racing, but that’s not really the point of the German brand’s family-sized all-electric SUV. The second ID-badged model follows in the footsteps of the more compact ID.3 hatchback, offering more usable space and good levels of on-board tech, while a comfortable ride and practical range make it a car that’s easy to live with.

The ID.4 is not without fault, though. It’s not the most engaging drive, and if you take a look inside, you’ll notice some of the trim is a little cheaper-looking than you might expect compared with its closest rivals. The touch-sensitive controls can be frustrating to use, especially when you're on the move. Overall, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a good, but not class-leading, all-electric family car.

About the Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen is facing up to an all-electric future with a steady rollout of zero-tailpipe emission cars under its ID sub-brand. The Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback was the first model to ride on the VW Group’s MEB platform, which was designed to help implement the company’s strategy of nearly 100 per cent EV sales by 2040. The versatile EV-specific architecture also serves as the underpinnings for the Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV and Volkswagen ID. Buzz minibus, as well as the Audi Q4 e-tron and Cupra Born.

Being an electric family SUV, the ID.4 has plenty of rivals. It goes up against the accomplished Ford Mustang Mach-E and the talented Korean duo of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, while the Nissan Ariya (our 2022 Car of the Year) is an appealing choice in this segment. The Tesla Model Y is another very popular option, plus there’s even close competition from within the VW Group stable with the Skoda Enyaq.