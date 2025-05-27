Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Black Editions turn family SUVs to the dark side

Black Edition trim will be available on the two electric SUVs from 29 May

By:Ellis Hyde
27 May 2025
VW ID.5 Black Edition - front 3/45

Volkswagen is introducing new Black Edition versions of its all-electric ID.4 family SUV and ID.5 coupe-SUV. They will be available to order from 29 May, with prices starting from £46,180 and £47,680, respectively.

The Black Edition model will sit above Match trim in both model’s line-ups, and injects a little more more style into the electric SUVs with a set of 19-inch Onyx black alloy wheels and a panoramic glass sunroof, while the side mirrors, roof, C-pillar and badging on the bootlid are black. 

Meanwhile the interior benefits from Volkswagen’s ‘Top-Sport Plus’ pack, which includes sport front seats with integrated head restraints, adjustable lumbar support and massage function, wrapped in suede upholstery.

Perhaps the best part is that Volkswagen claims Black Edition trim provides up to £4,625 worth of extra kit and options, but for a relatively small price rise of around £1,800 over the existing Match versions.

Among the standard equipment are a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, matrix LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, 30-colour ambient lighting and plenty of driver-assistance tech, including adaptive cruise control.

Every ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition is powered by a 77kWh battery that provides up to 336 miles of range in the SUV, or 341 miles in the more aerodynamic coupe. Both also produce 282bhp, which is sufficient for 0-62mph in under seven seconds, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take about half an hour from most DC rapid chargers.

VW ID.5 Black Edition - interior

However, while the ID.5 Black Edition is only going to be available with a single motor and rear-wheel drive, the ID.4 Black Edition will be offered with the option of a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive ‘4Motion’ set-up for an extra £1,720. There’s no extra power, with the additional motor used instead to provide better traction in slippery conditions. Range is reduced to 322 miles, though.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

