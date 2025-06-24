Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2026 Volkswagen ID.4 will be ‘completely different’

An upcoming mid-life update will be equivalent to a new generation, according to the company

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Jun 2025
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering

Volkswagen’s range of all-electric ID-badged vehicles is going through something of a revolution with several new models being teased – but the firm hasn’t forgotten its existing line-up, because the Volkswagen ID.4 is set to be thoroughly revamped. 

In order for the SUV to stay competitive with the likes of the recently updated Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and the VW’s sibling, the Cupra Tavascan (not to mention the related Ford Capri), a hefty update for the ID.4 will be revealed towards the end of 2026 before sales start in 2027, according to a spokesperson from the company. 

Speaking to Auto Express at a recent event, a Volkswagen representative said the new ID.4 will be revealed in late 2026 and that in terms of design, “everything on the outside will be different. The swooping styling will be cleaner.” They also added “the interior will be completely different as well”, we're hoping that'll extend to quality too given that the current ID.4 is slightly disappointing in this area where VW is usually so strong.

Just as we saw with the ID.2 concept, physical buttons will appear in the updated Volkswagen ID.4 after features such as the touch-sensitive sliders for the climate controls and audio were widely criticised in the current model. 

The ID.4 is currently offered with 52kWh and 77kWh batteries, and either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout or dual-motor all-wheel-drive set-up. Volkswagen says we’ll see new batteries and powertrains for the refreshed ID.4, but stopped short of detailing any capacities or power outputs. 

Volkswagen also said the total number of changes for the new ID.4 “will be like the change from Mk5 to Mk6 Golf”. Those two models used the same body and underpinnings, but the later edition was referred to as a new generation by Volkswagen. 

If 2027 is too far away to wait for Volkswagen’s updated ID.4, then head over to our Find a Car page, where you’ll find plenty of wonderful Skoda Enyaq deals — this car is the ID.4’s brilliant cousin.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

