Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is a mile-munching family EV for only £256 a month

The ID.4 executes the all-electric SUV brief in a typically understated but appealing Volkswagen way, making it our Deal of the Day for 2 November

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Nov 2025
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering
  • 347-mile range
  • Spacious cabin 
  • £255.52 a month

If you want a spacious, surprisingly fast, family-friendly SUV that just so happens to be an EV, then the Volkswagen ID.4 is a solid choice. 

This example we’ve found via Carwow Leasey on the Auto Express Buy A Car service is very tempting at just £255.52 a month. It’s a two-year leasing deal with a deposit of £3,361, and an annual mileage cap of 5,000. However for just £7 more a month, you can up this to 8,000 a year. 

We think quite a few might just do that, because this is the ID.4 with the larger 77kWh battery, which means you get a very useful 347 miles of range. When you do run low on juice, it shouldn’t be too much hassle because a 175kW recharge speed will see a 10 to 80 per cent top-up take just 28 minutes. 

The specification is decent, too. This is the Pro Match trim, which boasts 19-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, LED rear lights, Matrix LED headlights and an electric bootlid. 

The ID.4 isn’t the most fun you’ll ever have behind the wheel, but it is quick. A 286bhp electric motor mounted on the rear means the 0-62mph sprint takes just 6.7 seconds and a suspension set-up that focuses on smoothing out bumps and potholes is another positive. 

There’s lots of space inside and adults will be more than comfortable in the back. Boot space stands at 543 litres – way more than you get in rivals such as the Toyota bZ4X and Ford Explorer

Volkswagen ID.4 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.4 page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

