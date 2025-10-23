Car Deal of the Day: cheapest Toyota Yaris is, in fact, a Mazda at £198 a month

Outstanding fuel economy – 74.3mpg

Engaging to drive; well equipped

Just £198.46 a month

The Toyota Yaris is one of the best hybrid superminis on the market, mixing low running costs with an enjoyable driving experience. Trouble is, the cheapest Yaris on the Auto Express Buy A Car service costs £218 a month. But there is a cheaper way to get one – and that's by getting a Mazda.

Don't worry we haven't gone mad, because you can have all that the Yaris offers in a car that wears a Mazda badge. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is actually a Toyota Yaris in disguise, and it's currently available for £198.46 a month – nearly £20 less than its Toyota sibling.

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk through our Buy A Car service requires a £2,731.47 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. You can revise this up to 8,000 miles a year should you need more mileage for just over a tenner extra a month.

You'll be taking the keys to the entry-level version, but this is a Mazda, so all the basics are covered plus some extra features are thrown in.

Centre-Line trim brings a leather wrapped steering wheel, one-touch electric windows all round, and, impressively, a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A set of 15-inch alloy wheels and a black-painted rear spoiler complete the stylish exterior look.