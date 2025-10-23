Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: cheapest Toyota Yaris is, in fact, a Mazda at £198 a month

Value for money is the Mazda 2 Hybrid’s forte, and it’s our Deal of the Day for December 16.

By:Ryan Birch
16 Dec 2025
Mazda 2 Hybrid - front cornering
  • Outstanding fuel economy – 74.3mpg
  • Engaging to drive; well equipped
  • Just £198.46 a month

The Toyota Yaris is one of the best hybrid superminis on the market, mixing low running costs with an enjoyable driving experience. Trouble is, the cheapest Yaris on the Auto Express Buy A Car service costs £218 a month. But there is a cheaper way to get one – and that's by getting a Mazda.

Don't worry we haven't gone mad, because you can have all that the Yaris offers in a car that wears a Mazda badge. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is actually a Toyota Yaris in disguise, and it's currently available for £198.46 a month – nearly £20 less than its Toyota sibling. 

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk through our Buy A Car service requires a £2,731.47 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. You can revise this up to 8,000 miles a year should you need more mileage for just over a tenner extra a month. 

You'll be taking the keys to the entry-level version, but this is a Mazda, so all the basics are covered plus some extra features are thrown in.

Centre-Line trim brings a leather wrapped steering wheel, one-touch electric windows all round, and, impressively, a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A set of 15-inch alloy wheels and a black-painted rear spoiler complete the stylish exterior look. 

Where the Mazda 2 pulls ahead of other similarly priced superminis, such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki Swift, is its full-hybrid system. 

A 1.5-litre engine mated to a 0.7kWh battery pack brings outstanding fuel consumption. Mazda claims an MPG figure as high as 74.3mpg, and we’ve found that to be a perfectly reachable target, too. The 2 Hybrid can slash your running costs if you're switching from a conventional petrol car.

Mazda 2 Hybrid - dash

The 2 Hybrid isn't just a winner in the money-saving department, either, because it's a genuinely enjoyable car to drive. Well weighted steering and a surprisingly reactive chassis make for an engaging driving experience.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.   

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda 2 Hybrid leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda 2 Hybrid page.

Check out the Mazda 2 Hybrid deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

