Car group tests

Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle

The Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan are among the best-selling cars in the UK. Which deserves its popularity the most?

By:Alex Ingram
26 Oct 2025
Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan - header image 47

Mid-life car updates can take many forms. Some makers like to go after buyers’ hearts; sprinkling a little design magic inside and out to make an already appealing car just that little more fresh and modern.

A second approach is much rarer. From the outside, the car might look the same, but the brand instead decides to leave the updates to its engineers; tweaking an engine here, or revising the suspension set-up there. 

Two of the biggest names in the current UK new-car landscape have taken these differing approaches for 2025. The Kia Sportage is the UK’s second best-selling car, behind the Ford Puma, and held top spot in September. It has recently been given a hefty cosmetic makeover. 

The Nissan Qashqai was facelifted in 2024, but for this year, the country’s third best-selling car has a new hybrid powertrain that its manufacturer claims makes it the most efficient of its type in this segment. 

To give these sales titans additional context, we’ve also brought along another of the UK’s most popular cars. The Volkswagen Tiguan, all new last year, currently sits ninth in the best-sellers list – and with its space, powertrains and badge appeal, it isn’t hard to see why.

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage - front tracking47
Model:Kia Sportage
Price:£36,925
Powertrain:4cyl/1,598cc hybrid, 235bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:43.8mpg
Official range:501 miles
Annual VED:£195

The fifth generation of Kia’s family SUV isn’t just a huge hit with UK buyers – the Sportage is the brand’s most popular car in Europe, and globally too. Plenty would say that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but that hasn’t stopped Kia from freshening things up, courtesy of a subtly revised look inside and out, plus a tweaked trim structure, aiming to keep the Sportage challenging at the top of the sales charts. The model we’re testing here is the mid-spec GT-Line trim with a hybrid powertrain – it costs £36,925.

Latest Kia Sportage deals

Tester’s notes

Kia’s latest hybrid powertrain comes with adjustable regenerative braking, and the paddles behind the wheel allow the driver to adjust the strength of its response on the fly. We really like this level of flexibility, making the car very easy to control on inclines and when slowing down generally. 

In its weakest setting, the Kia in effect coasts without motor regen; the strongest two of the four deceleration modes engage the brake lights when you lift off the accelerator. Level one regen feels closest to a standard petrol car’s engine braking.

Kia isn’t a manufacturer that goes in for optional extras very much, and that’s reflected in the Sportage’s trim line-up. If you want more kit, then you’ll need to step up the range from the base Pure model to the GT-Line and GT-Line S variants. 

The latter is a big step up in cost, but adds plenty of extra tech, including adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, a powered tailgate, a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up driver’s display, blind-spot detection and much more.

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai - front tracking47
Model:Nissan Qashqai
Price:£37,330
Powertrain:3cyl/1,598cc, 201bhp
0-62mph:7.6 seconds
Test efficiency:52.5mpg
Official range:774 miles
Annual VED:£195

Nissan can claim to have invented the family SUV segment with the Qashqai, and it’s a formula that it has continued to refine in the almost 20 years since. In 2025, the third-generation car’s improvements focus on technical upgrades, with an overhaul of the e-Power hybrid technology aiming to boost performance, efficiency and refinement. The new system costs almost exactly the same as the outgoing set-up; it starts from £34,860, while our range-topping Tekna+ test car costs £43,210.

Latest Nissan Qashqai deals

Tester’s notes

It isn’t just the casual observer who’d be hard pushed to spot the Qashqai’s exterior design tweaks; I had a hard job until they were pointed out. But that’s because they’re not about changing the car’s aesthetics, but boosting its aerodynamic efficiency. 

The front bumpers get new wind deflectors to channel air around the sides of the Nissan more smoothly, while revised door mirrors also aim to achieve the same. Combined with a larger undertray beneath the car, the changes add up to a 1g/km reduction in CO2 emissions. 

New cars are mandated to feature certain driver-assist systems that switch on every time the vehicle is started, so if these annoy you, then you must turn them off each time. 

Fortunately, Nissan makes this  easy to do. Similar in principle to Renault’s approach, it’s possible to program your preferred driver-assist arrangement in the infotainment menu, and then access this via two button presses on the steering wheel when the car starts. In other words, it’s much easier to switch the tech off than in rivals from Kia and Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan - front tracking 47
Model:Volkswagen Tiguan
Price:£39,230
Powertrain:4cyl/1,498cc, 148bhp
0-62mph:9.1 seconds
Test efficiency:39.5mpg
Official range:478 miles
Annual VED:£195

We’re testing the Volkswagen Tiguan in range-topping R-Line trim, and unlike its rivals here, it has a mild-hybrid powertrain, so there’s less electrical assistance to work with the petrol engine. It’s priced from £42,135 on the road, but the car in these pictures featured an additional £9,070 of optional extras, including the Comfort Pack (£1,170), a panoramic sunroof (£1,415) and an electrically folding towbar with Trailer Assist (£1,125). Those features, and others, take the total price to £51,205.

Latest Volkswagen Tiguan deals

Tester’s notes

Front storage space is very impressive in the Tiguan, with two smartphone slots (both of which offer wireless charging in many models) plus a deep cubby space with moveable partitions for holding drinks. 

This large central space has been made possible in part due to the steering column-mounted gear selector. Much like in the brand’s all-electric ID. models, the Tiguan’s stalk can be twisted to select either Drive or Reverse, while a button on the end engages Park. It doesn’t take long for this set-up to feel very intuitive.

Like much of the Volkswagen range, the Tiguan drives at its best when equipped with the optional adaptive dampers – part of a pack that VW calls “Dynamic Driving Package with Adaptive Chassis Control”. These greatly widen the spread of the Tiguan’s abilities, increasing body control through tighter turns, and ride comfort on more open roads.

Cars with the standard springs and dampers tend to fidget more over pretty much all road surfaces, but in their softest setting the adaptive dampers take the edge off. 

Head-to-head

Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan - side static 47

On the road

Little separates these three in terms of ride and handling. The Nissan’s ride is narrowly the best, but all are relaxing, while keeping composure in corners. The Qashqai’s powertrain also sets it apart; it has the smoothness, responsiveness and very nearly the refinement of a full EV. The Kia’s electrical power is strong, but the gearbox can be clunky. The Tiguan’s mild-hybrid tech feels a step down from the others.

Tech highlights

Whether under the bonnet or from the driver’s seat, the Qashqai feels the most hi-tech car here. Its hybrid powertrain is much more advanced than the Sportage or  Tiguan’s set-up, with electrical power playing a much greater part than in either rival. Nissan’s Google-based infotainment is slick, loads quickly and looks great; VW’s, displayed on a huge screen, is second. Kia’s clunky set-up lags behind.

Price and running

The Qashqai’s e-Power system is the most efficient powertrain here. We averaged 52.5mpg on test, comfortably beating the Sportage (43.8mpg) and the Tiguan (39.5mpg). Not only is the VW set-up the thirstiest in the real world, it’s also quite expensive to buy – especially if you dive into the list of options. Show some restraint with those extras, however, and it’s the car that’s most resistant to depreciation of this trio.

Practicality

When it comes to interior space, the Tiguan is the one to have of this trio. Its cabin measurements are nearly identical to the Sportage’s, but its real advantage comes with its vast 652-litre boot. The Kia’s load bay is still impressive, at 587 litres, and it has the lowest load lip here, while rear passengers get reclining seat backs. The Qashqai’s 479-litre boot is still generous, but is the smallest of the three. 

Safety

All three cars bagged a five-star rating from Euro NCAP when they were assessed, but the VW achieved that score against higher standards, given NCAP’s ever more stringent test procedures. Self-steering tech that can ease the strain of longer journeys is standard on all Sportage trims, while it’s a £1,000 extra on the Volkswagen. For the Nissan, it’s standard on all but the entry-level Acenta Premium.

Ownership

In our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, Nissan finished 15th out of 31 manufacturers, beating both Kia (18th) and VW (27th). As ever, Kia presents the lure of a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, though – the other two cars only get three years’ cover. The Qashqai is the only model here to get three years’ breakdown cover; the other two come with a 12-month package.

Verdict

Winner: Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai - front cornering 47

The Mk3 Qashqai has been crying out for a competitive powertrain since its launch. Four years on, the e-Power tech has matured with the responses, smoothness and very nearly the refinement of a fully electric car, but with the flexibility of a fuel-sipping petrol engine that allows for huge ranges between refills. 

One of the very best-selling cars in the UK is now also one of the best family cars in the business.

Runner-up: Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage - front cornering 47

While the Sportage might be more popular than the Qashqai with buyers, as an overall package, it just falls slightly short. If you consider cabin and boot space a dealbreaker, the Kia is still the car to have. 

But in other areas, including the chassis and its hybrid powertrain, it can’t quite match the Nissan’s quality. Even so, its value, generous kit levels, smart interior design and strong performance – plus a seven-year warranty – mean that there’s a huge amount to like here.

Third: Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan - front cornering 47

Third place might make Tiguan owners feel we’re doing the car a disservice, but in reality it has only narrowly fallen short of the class’s two best cars. In some ways, it’s the pick of this bunch for its superb practicality and strong overall driving experience. 

But beyond the lure of the VW badge, we don’t feel like there’s enough reason to spend more on the Tiguan – a lot more if you delve into the options list – when both the Qashqai and the Sportage offer so much for the cash.

What we would choose

Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan - rear tracking 47

Kia sportage

  • Best for equipment
Even the entry-level Sportage is loaded with standard equipment, with the range-topping GT-Line S furnished with all of the luxuries you’d ever want

Nissan Qashqai

  • Best for efficiency

The Qashqai’s latest hybrid technology isn’t just smoother, more refined and slightly quicker than before, it also delivers excellent real-world efficiency

Volkswagen Tiguan

  • Best for space

The Tiguan is huge inside, with both cabin and boot space ranking up with the class best. The Volkswagen’s interior is a very nice place to spend time, too

Prices and specs

Our choiceKia Sportage HEV GT-Line 1.6 T-GDiNissan Qashqai e-Power N-ConnectaVolkswagen Tiguan Match 1.5 eTSI
Price of our choice/as tested£36,925/£37,600£37,330/£43,210£39,230/£51,205
Powertrain and performance   
Engine4cyl inline/1,598cc3cyl inline/1,598cc4cyl inline/1,498cc
HEV Motor64bhp201bhp/330Nm18bhp/56Nm
Power/ torque235bhp/265Nm201bhp/330Nm148bhp/250Nm
TransmissionSix-speed auto/fwdSingle speed/fwdSeven-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed7.9 secs/121mph7.6 secs/105mph9.1 secs/130mph
Fuel tank capacity/ battery capacity52 litres/1.49kWhh67 litres/2.1kWh55 litres/N/A
MPG (test/WLTP)/range43.8/50.4mpg/501 miles52.5/61.4mpg/774 miles39.5/46.1mpg/478 miles
CO2128g/km103g/km140g/km
Dimensions   
Length/wheelbase4,540/2,680mm4,425/2,665mm4,539/2,677mm
Width/height1,865/1,645mm1,835/1,625mm1,842/1,658mm
Rear knee room629-850mm601-844mm625-868mm
Rear headroom/elbow room985/1,531mm922/1,451mm980/1,502mm
Boot space (seats up/down)587/1,776 litres479/1,415 litres652/N/A litres
Boot length/width862/1,037mm855/1,084mm975/1,005mm
Boot lip height692mm756mm723mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,665/1,510kg1,592/1,800kg1,616/1,800kg
Turning circle11.0 metres11.5 metres11.7 metres
Costs/ownership   
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£17,676/47.87%£18,180/48.70%£20,874/53.21%
Depreciation£19,249£19,150£18,356
Ins. group/quote/VED23/£685/£19527/£662/£19522/£574/£195
Three-year service cost£669£856£534 (2 years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£2,186/£4,372£1,918/£3,836£2,550/£5,100
Fuel cost (10,000 miles)£1,409£1,176£1,563
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery7yrs (100,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position18th15th27th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars87/86/66/72/5 (2022)91/91/70/95/5 (2021)83/88/84/78/5 (2024)
Equipment   
Metallic paint/wheel size£675/19 inches£745/18 inches£830/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/360-degreeF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoSpace saver/two£370/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/no£1,140 (part of package)
Leather/heated seatsYes/yesNo/yes£2,230/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.3 inches/4.2 inches12.3 inches/12.3 inches12.9 inches/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/noYes/£1,385
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/noFour/two
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/YesYes/noYes/£1,160 (part of package)
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yesYes/£1,000 (part of package)

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

