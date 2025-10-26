Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle

Latest Volkswagen Tiguan deals

Tester’s notes

Front storage space is very impressive in the Tiguan, with two smartphone slots (both of which offer wireless charging in many models) plus a deep cubby space with moveable partitions for holding drinks.

This large central space has been made possible in part due to the steering column-mounted gear selector. Much like in the brand’s all-electric ID. models, the Tiguan’s stalk can be twisted to select either Drive or Reverse, while a button on the end engages Park. It doesn’t take long for this set-up to feel very intuitive.

Like much of the Volkswagen range, the Tiguan drives at its best when equipped with the optional adaptive dampers – part of a pack that VW calls “Dynamic Driving Package with Adaptive Chassis Control”. These greatly widen the spread of the Tiguan’s abilities, increasing body control through tighter turns, and ride comfort on more open roads.

Cars with the standard springs and dampers tend to fidget more over pretty much all road surfaces, but in their softest setting the adaptive dampers take the edge off.

Head-to-head

On the road

Little separates these three in terms of ride and handling. The Nissan’s ride is narrowly the best, but all are relaxing, while keeping composure in corners. The Qashqai’s powertrain also sets it apart; it has the smoothness, responsiveness and very nearly the refinement of a full EV. The Kia’s electrical power is strong, but the gearbox can be clunky. The Tiguan’s mild-hybrid tech feels a step down from the others.

Tech highlights

Whether under the bonnet or from the driver’s seat, the Qashqai feels the most hi-tech car here. Its hybrid powertrain is much more advanced than the Sportage or Tiguan’s set-up, with electrical power playing a much greater part than in either rival. Nissan’s Google-based infotainment is slick, loads quickly and looks great; VW’s, displayed on a huge screen, is second. Kia’s clunky set-up lags behind.

Price and running

The Qashqai’s e-Power system is the most efficient powertrain here. We averaged 52.5mpg on test, comfortably beating the Sportage (43.8mpg) and the Tiguan (39.5mpg). Not only is the VW set-up the thirstiest in the real world, it’s also quite expensive to buy – especially if you dive into the list of options. Show some restraint with those extras, however, and it’s the car that’s most resistant to depreciation of this trio.

Practicality

When it comes to interior space, the Tiguan is the one to have of this trio. Its cabin measurements are nearly identical to the Sportage’s, but its real advantage comes with its vast 652-litre boot. The Kia’s load bay is still impressive, at 587 litres, and it has the lowest load lip here, while rear passengers get reclining seat backs. The Qashqai’s 479-litre boot is still generous, but is the smallest of the three.

Safety

All three cars bagged a five-star rating from Euro NCAP when they were assessed, but the VW achieved that score against higher standards, given NCAP’s ever more stringent test procedures. Self-steering tech that can ease the strain of longer journeys is standard on all Sportage trims, while it’s a £1,000 extra on the Volkswagen. For the Nissan, it’s standard on all but the entry-level Acenta Premium.

Ownership

In our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, Nissan finished 15th out of 31 manufacturers, beating both Kia (18th) and VW (27th). As ever, Kia presents the lure of a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, though – the other two cars only get three years’ cover. The Qashqai is the only model here to get three years’ breakdown cover; the other two come with a 12-month package.

Verdict

Winner: Nissan Qashqai

The Mk3 Qashqai has been crying out for a competitive powertrain since its launch. Four years on, the e-Power tech has matured with the responses, smoothness and very nearly the refinement of a fully electric car, but with the flexibility of a fuel-sipping petrol engine that allows for huge ranges between refills.