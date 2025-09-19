New Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2025 review: one of the most complete family cars money can buy

The benefits keep coming, because power has also increased slightly, now standing at 201bhp. That’s 13bhp more than before, which is enough to trim three- tenths of a second off the 0-62mph time – now standing at 7.6 seconds. This peak power is only available in Sport mode, with Standard and Eco modes still offering the same 188bhp as before. Maximum torque is unchanged at 330Nm.

The focus on reducing vibration and optimising the engine revs for their intended purpose has boosted refinement, too. Nissan claims the average noise levels on an acceleration run from 50-75mph have been reduced by 5.6 decibels from before. However, it’s not only under load where the engine is more hushed - its maker says that the engine is now quieter across almost its full rev range.

That’s all well and good on paper, but what really matters here is that Nissan’s claims were backed up when we took the new model out for a drive.

As before, the e-Power has the same, smooth EV-like response, with each press of the accelerator pedal – following a very brief pause – delivering a consistent and strong stream of acceleration. You’d be very hard-pressed to notice that three-tenths improvement in the 0-62mph time, but it certainly feels sprightly.

What is significantly easier to appreciate is just how much quieter the engine now is. Pretty much the only time we really noticed it was if the battery ran low at a standstill, at which point there was a gentle thrum and the slightest of vibrations coming from the three cylinders under the bonnet. Even under hard acceleration, at most you’ll hear a distant hum from under the bonnet, but compared to the Toyota hybrid – and especially the rough four-cylinder used in the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson HEVs – the Qashqai seems utterly serene. In terms of refinement, it’s closer to a fully electric car than it is to its main hybrid rivals.