Nissan Qashqai vs Dacia Bigster: big-selling SUV faces a brand-new threat

With the lower end of the market covered by the likes of the Sandero supermini, Jogger seven-seater and Spring electric city car, the only way was up for the expansion of Dacia’s range. Enter the Dacia Bigster compact SUV, a model with a name that neatly describes its position: it’s like a Duster, but bigger.

But there’s a bit more to it than simply larger dimensions and more space, because this is also the first model from the Renault Group to use its new 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain. It’s the most expensive Dacia yet, too, although a maximum price tag of £30,000 means the Bigster offers more space and kit than many other cars in the same bracket.

To see exactly how the Bigster fits into the market, for this test we’re pitching it against one of the UK’s best-selling compact SUVs, the Nissan Qashqai. As it stands, Qashqai prices start pretty much where the Bigster’s stop, so we want to see if you get what you pay for.

Does the Romanian newcomer offer the complete package of family-friendly practicality, low running costs and head-turning style? Or does paying a little extra reap the benefits of a more rounded and upmarket ownership experience?

Dacia Bigster

Model: Dacia Bigster Journey Hybrid Price: £29,440 Powertrain: 1.8-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid, 153bhp, six-speed auto/fwd 0-62mph: 9.7 seconds Test efficiency: 53.7mpg Annual VED: £195

Like for like, the Dacia Bigster is around £3,500 more than the Duster, but that means prices are still well under those of compact SUVs that are a similar size. There’s a 1.2 TCe mild-hybrid version available with two or four-wheel drive, but we’re testing the new 1.8 hybrid powertrain. Expression, Journey and Extreme trims are available, but even the top-spec Extreme hybrid comes in at less than £30,000. We’re testing the comfort-orientated Journey model, which offers plenty of kit and is £29,440 in hybrid guise.