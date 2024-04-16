Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

The value brand’s new warranty is also available on used cars, as well as for existing Dacia customers

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Apr 2024
Dacia Duster - tailgate

Dacia has launched a new complimentary warranty scheme called ‘Dacia Zen’ – offering up to seven years of comprehensive cover. The warranty is added with every service, and it doesn’t only apply to new Dacia models; owners of cars up to six years old (or 75,000 miles) are also eligible. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dacia owners that have had their car serviced and maintained outside of the official Dacia network can be included, as long as their car fits the maker’s maintenance recommendations, and all servicing has been documented. 

Steve Whitcombe, Head of Dacia UK Aftersales said: “Owning a Dacia is all about adventure, but that doesn’t mean that owners should have to worry about the unexpected. Dacia Zen gives our customers even more reassurance. In the unlikely event of an issue, Dacia Zen means they won’t have to pay out for any repairs.”

Dacia’s standard warranty is three years and up to 60,000 miles with all Dacia approved-used vehicles coming with at least 12 months of cover. This new service more than doubles the cover’s timeframe, while giving higher-mileage drivers an extra 15,000 miles of worry-free driving.

The coming year promises to be significant for the Romanian brand, with the launch of the new, third-generation Duster, the budget-focused, all-electric Dacia Spring, and its all-new Bigster flagship. We also expect further developments on its upcoming Volkswagen Golf family-car rival, dubbed C-Neo.

Will this new seven-year warranty tempt you into buying a Dacia, or are you more interested in rivals from MG or Kia? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Dacia Sandrider: Sebastien Loeb's Dakar rally challenger in detail
Dacia Sandrider - front
News

Dacia Sandrider: Sebastien Loeb's Dakar rally challenger in detail

The V6-powered Dacia Sandrider has been developed with Prodrive and features concept-car styling and huge off-road ability
13 Apr 2024
Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression front corner
News

Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get more safety kit for free

Dacia has piled on the safety kit for all three cars to ensure they comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations
3 Apr 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
12 Mar 2024
Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’
Dacia badge
News

Dacia heads for VW Golf and Ford Focus territory with new C-Neo that’s definitely ‘not an SUV’

As big names vacate the traditional C-segment, Dacia sees an opportunity for its new petrol family car
27 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio E-Tech - front tracking
Car group tests

Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle

With more and more electrified rivals arriving, Toyota has given its hybrid-only Yaris a facelift. We put it up against Renault’s class-leading Clio.
13 Apr 2024
'The cure for slow electric car sales is simple - lower prices'
Mike Rutherford opinion - Skoda Enyaq tracking shot
Opinion

'The cure for slow electric car sales is simple - lower prices'

Mike Rutherford thinks the prices of electric cars is the number one thing deterring consumers from making the switch
14 Apr 2024
New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April
Facelifted Volkswagen Golf - front static
News

New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April

The eighth-generation Golf has been given a mid-life refresh - just in time for the model’s 50th birthday
9 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content