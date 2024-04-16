‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

Dacia has launched a new complimentary warranty scheme called ‘Dacia Zen’ – offering up to seven years of comprehensive cover. The warranty is added with every service, and it doesn’t only apply to new Dacia models; owners of cars up to six years old (or 75,000 miles) are also eligible.

Dacia owners that have had their car serviced and maintained outside of the official Dacia network can be included, as long as their car fits the maker’s maintenance recommendations, and all servicing has been documented.

Steve Whitcombe, Head of Dacia UK Aftersales said: “Owning a Dacia is all about adventure, but that doesn’t mean that owners should have to worry about the unexpected. Dacia Zen gives our customers even more reassurance. In the unlikely event of an issue, Dacia Zen means they won’t have to pay out for any repairs.”

Dacia’s standard warranty is three years and up to 60,000 miles with all Dacia approved-used vehicles coming with at least 12 months of cover. This new service more than doubles the cover’s timeframe, while giving higher-mileage drivers an extra 15,000 miles of worry-free driving.

The coming year promises to be significant for the Romanian brand, with the launch of the new, third-generation Duster, the budget-focused, all-electric Dacia Spring, and its all-new Bigster flagship. We also expect further developments on its upcoming Volkswagen Golf family-car rival, dubbed C-Neo.

Will this new seven-year warranty tempt you into buying a Dacia, or are you more interested in rivals from MG or Kia? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...