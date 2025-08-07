Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Nobody else is able to build and sell cars quite like Dacia’s Denis Le Vot

Mike Rutherford thinks Dacia boss Denis Le Vot richly deserves his place in The Motoring Hall of Fame

By:Mike Rutherford
7 Aug 2025
Opinion - Denis Le Vot

I don't often get to hang out with special people who are among the best in the world at what they do. But occasionally, I’ve had the privilege of sitting and learning alongside former Jaguar design god Ian Callum and other legendary designers, including Frank Stephenson, in their studios.

The greatest-ever Formula One commentators – Murray Walker and Martin Brundle – welcomed me into their homes. Closely working with legendary broadcasters Sir Michael Parkinson and Andrew Neil on LBC radio changed my life – not least because they helped me secure my motoring show on the station.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’ve been driven by Stirling Moss, Brundle, Sebastien Loeb and Colin McRae. Nigel Mansell and Michael Schumacher also selflessly allowed me into their garages on days they won Formula One races.

Sharing a stage with F1/road car guru Gordon Murray and Nick Mason of Le Mans/Pink Floyd fame was delightful. Being summoned to General Motors’ world HQ in Detroit, for a rollicking from its then CEO Rick Wagoner, was plain scary. Scarier still was a tricky chat that I endured with now-disgraced former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

Thinking of buying a car? Our Find a Car service has over 45,000 used cars in stock, with everything from superminis to supercars - all at a great price. Check it our now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Denis Le Vot is less familiar and a few rungs further down the ‘rich and famous’ ladder. But not for much longer, if he continues to do the tremendous job-creating manufacturing work he’s currently doing at his factories in eastern Europe, central Asia and north Africa.

DLV’s commitment to his cause has led to consequences that could never have been predicted. For example, his Sandero hatchback did the unthinkable in 2024 and beat the likes of the VW Golf and Renault 5 to win the crown of best-selling car in Europe.      

But who exactly is DLV? I can answer that, because I’ve just had a one-to-one with the engineer turned top industry exec at his Paris office. He’s a main board director at Renault Group’s World HQ and, more importantly, the hands-on CEO of its Romania-based brand. Broadly, Dacia badges are worn on a range of modestly specced petrol, LPG, hybrid and pure-electric models built largely from proven Renault components.

DLV’s speciality is deciding on precisely the right and fair official retail prices for his cars, then building them with those Renault parts and others – always within strictly controlled manufacturing budgets. Such cost-effective car making is profitable for him, Renault and Dacia. In turn, buyers get brilliantly priced, often four star-quality products, including the £15k Spring EV, sub-£20k Duster and £24k Bigster.

Nobody else seems willing or able to design, spec, build and sell real-world, value-for-money cars quite like budget-conscious Denis Le Vot can and does at Dacia. That’s why he richly deserves his induction into The Motoring Hall of Fame in 2025. In my book, the automotive world desperately needs more DLVs.

Great Dacia leasing deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New Dacia SpringFrom £142 ppm**
Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New Dacia SanderoFrom £216 ppm**
Dacia Sandero Stepway

Dacia Sandero Stepway

New Dacia Sandero StepwayFrom £221 ppm**
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £256 ppm**
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £261 ppm**
Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New Dacia BigsterFrom £322 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag
Dacia £15k EV design render

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag

Dacia's new model will be developed in double-quick time, and it'll be built in Europe to avoid China tariffs
News
24 Jul 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
Dacia in talks with Ampere over next-generation EVs
Dacia badge

Dacia in talks with Ampere over next-generation EVs

Renault Group’s electric sub brand could provide EV technology for Dacia
News
1 Nov 2024
New Dacia Bigster is the antidote to the confusion of modern car tech, says brand’s boss
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster is the antidote to the confusion of modern car tech, says brand’s boss

And value brand’s approach is working, as it lures in customers from more expensive rival companies
News
17 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: MGS5 EV for under £200 a month is a true bargain
MGS5 EV - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MGS5 EV for under £200 a month is a true bargain

The ZS EV’s replacement is an excellent small electric SUV, and our Deal of the Day for August 4
News
4 Aug 2025
BYD gives up on EV grant, and offers five years of maintenance instead
BYD Dolphin - front cornering

BYD gives up on EV grant, and offers five years of maintenance instead

With a Government grant looking unlikely, BYD has announced a new warranty and maintenance scheme to tempt buyers
News
5 Aug 2025
How green is an EV? BMW reveals the surprise truth about EV vs ICE carbon footprints
BMW ix3 vs BMW X3 carbon footprint

How green is an EV? BMW reveals the surprise truth about EV vs ICE carbon footprints

The new BMW iX3 will have less of a carbon footprint than the petrol-powered X3 after just 12,428 miles of driving
News
4 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content