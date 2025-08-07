Nobody else is able to build and sell cars quite like Dacia’s Denis Le Vot

I don't often get to hang out with special people who are among the best in the world at what they do. But occasionally, I’ve had the privilege of sitting and learning alongside former Jaguar design god Ian Callum and other legendary designers, including Frank Stephenson, in their studios.

The greatest-ever Formula One commentators – Murray Walker and Martin Brundle – welcomed me into their homes. Closely working with legendary broadcasters Sir Michael Parkinson and Andrew Neil on LBC radio changed my life – not least because they helped me secure my motoring show on the station.

I’ve been driven by Stirling Moss, Brundle, Sebastien Loeb and Colin McRae. Nigel Mansell and Michael Schumacher also selflessly allowed me into their garages on days they won Formula One races.

Sharing a stage with F1/road car guru Gordon Murray and Nick Mason of Le Mans/Pink Floyd fame was delightful. Being summoned to General Motors’ world HQ in Detroit, for a rollicking from its then CEO Rick Wagoner, was plain scary. Scarier still was a tricky chat that I endured with now-disgraced former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

