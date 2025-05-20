Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.

By:George Armitage
19 Dec 2025
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering
  • High equipment levels; plush-feeling interior
  • Relaxing to drive; 52-plus MPG
  • Just £210.44 a month

If we told you that a family-sized Peugeot 3008 SUV is the same price as a basic supermini right now, you’d probably think we were joking. But Christmas dreams can come true with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Right now VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the posh Pug for just under £211 a month, representing stunning value for money. All that’s needed to get the deal under way is an initial payment of £2,7095.32.

This three-year deal has a mileage limit of 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for just under £16 extra a month and a £190 increase to the initial payment.

For this super-low figure of £210.44 a month, don’t expect the range-topping GT model. Entry-level Allure is the specification on offer here, but Peugeot has made sure this trim level is as desirable as the name suggests. 

Standard equipment includes a 21-inch curved display for the instrument panel and touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloys, along with sat-nav and a wireless phone charger – it’s absolutely packed with luxuries.

Premium equipment levels are one thing, but Peugeot backs this up with a plush looking and feeling interior, as high-quality fabrics and materials are everywhere the eye can see. 

Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, and while 143bhp is nothing to shout about, performance is more than adequate. It’s frugal, too, with combined fuel consumption being quoted as over 52mpg. 

Meanwhile, a small steering wheel and a stiffer ride compared to a Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai help to give the 3008 a sporty feel through bends.

Peugeot E-3008 UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 3008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 3008 page.

Deals on Peugeot 3008 rivals

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,514Avg. savings £3,066
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £35,904Avg. savings £3,207
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £26,293Avg. savings £5,639
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Check out the Peugeot 3008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

