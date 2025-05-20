Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

High equipment levels; plush-feeling interior

Relaxing to drive; 52-plus MPG

Just £210.44 a month

If we told you that a family-sized Peugeot 3008 SUV is the same price as a basic supermini right now, you’d probably think we were joking. But Christmas dreams can come true with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Right now VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the posh Pug for just under £211 a month, representing stunning value for money. All that’s needed to get the deal under way is an initial payment of £2,7095.32.

This three-year deal has a mileage limit of 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for just under £16 extra a month and a £190 increase to the initial payment.

For this super-low figure of £210.44 a month, don’t expect the range-topping GT model. Entry-level Allure is the specification on offer here, but Peugeot has made sure this trim level is as desirable as the name suggests.

Standard equipment includes a 21-inch curved display for the instrument panel and touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloys, along with sat-nav and a wireless phone charger – it’s absolutely packed with luxuries.

Premium equipment levels are one thing, but Peugeot backs this up with a plush looking and feeling interior, as high-quality fabrics and materials are everywhere the eye can see.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, and while 143bhp is nothing to shout about, performance is more than adequate. It’s frugal, too, with combined fuel consumption being quoted as over 52mpg.

Meanwhile, a small steering wheel and a stiffer ride compared to a Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai help to give the 3008 a sporty feel through bends.

