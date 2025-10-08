The Dacia Hipster concept could be the small EV we need
Editor Paul Barker thinks small electric cars like the Dacia Hipster concept could help accelerate the move to EVs.
It makes perfect sense that Dacia is the first brand to come up with an interesting and tangible take on what could be the next big breakthrough in small cars – the £13k EV. The company most well known for affordable small models and, lately, increasingly larger ones, is a firm Auto Express favourite for its ability to offer appealing options for those on a budget. As such, its latest concept – the Hipster – is one that should be taken seriously.
Just weeks ago, a plea from car makers was fired to the European Union, asking for the relaxing of regulations to kick-start profitable development of a new breed of small electric cars for urban use. Within days, the EU replied positively, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announcing the Small Affordable Car initiative.
Nothing concrete has materialised on that yet, with developments expected nearer the end of the year, but Dacia has jumped straight in with its vision – and I really do mean ‘straight’ in, given the Hipster’s boxy lines. But funky styling on an 800kg car with a range of just over 60 miles could just prove to be the right model at the right time to really accelerate the move to electric vehicles.
The shorter range may sound restrictive initially, but for those who can charge at home – the perennial EV disclaimer – it’s ideal. A huge percentage of cars don’t do more than 50 miles in a day, and this sort of vehicle is only ever going to be a second vehicle for most. It looks like a great option for getting young drivers mobile, too – especially if monthly lease or even PCP rates are little more than they’d face paying for an iPhone.
The look is also important. The kei car – a small, boxy model designed for urban environments – is a phenomenon whose cult status now stretches well beyond its Japanese home market. Get this new class of low-cost urban car right, and the same could happen across Europe, offering affordable, low-emission mobility to the masses.
This new Dacia’s name is interesting, too – Hipster may not carry the positive connotations in the UK that it might elsewhere, creating an image of uber-trendies frequenting painfully expensive London coffee shops that the Romanian brand may not be entirely keen to reflect.
But the idea behind the car is sound, and I very much hope that the Hipster – as most Dacia concepts tend to do – will find its way onto our roads in the coming years.
Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…
Find a car with the experts