The Dacia Hipster concept could be the small EV we need

It makes perfect sense that Dacia is the first brand to come up with an interesting and tangible take on what could be the next big breakthrough in small cars – the £13k EV. The company most well known for affordable small models and, lately, increasingly larger ones, is a firm Auto Express favourite for its ability to offer appealing options for those on a budget. As such, its latest concept – the Hipster – is one that should be taken seriously.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just weeks ago, a plea from car makers was fired to the European Union, asking for the relaxing of regulations to kick-start profitable development of a new breed of small electric cars for urban use. Within days, the EU replied positively, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announcing the Small Affordable Car initiative.

Nothing concrete has materialised on that yet, with developments expected nearer the end of the year, but Dacia has jumped straight in with its vision – and I really do mean ‘straight’ in, given the Hipster’s boxy lines. But funky styling on an 800kg car with a range of just over 60 miles could just prove to be the right model at the right time to really accelerate the move to electric vehicles.