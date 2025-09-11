Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

A new breed of EVs? EU paves the way for small, affordable electric cars

The new Small Affordable Car initiative would lower electric car prices and make them more accessible to more buyers

By:Paul Barker
11 Sep 2025
Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03 - head to head static

The European Union has signalled its intentions to help introduce a new breed of more affordable electric vehicles by announcing it will work with car makers on a scheme to help develop cheaper models. 

Announced yesterday by EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the suggestion of a new Small Affordable Cars initiative comes just days after Stellantis boss Jean-Phillippe Imparato presented a series of demands from car manufacturers, headlined by a call for the EU to relax regulations around smaller cars to profitably develop and build a 15,000-Euro (£13,000) electric car with a range of around 70 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Millions of Europeans want to buy affordable European cars, so we should also invest in small affordable vehicles, both for the European market and to meet the surge in global demand,” said von der Leyen in her State of the Union address. “That is why we will propose to work with the industry on a new Small Affordable Car initiative.” 

The EU president said Europe needs clean, efficient and lightweight cars that are affordable and built in Europe with European supply chains. 

“We cannot let China and others conquer this market; no matter what, the future is electric and Europe will be part of it,” she concluded. “The future of cars, and the cars of the future, must be made in Europe.”

In response, Stellantis said it welcomed the announcement of the initiative. 

“Affordable small cars mean cleaner air, safer roads, increased industrial production, and faster decarbonisation,” said the company in a statement. According to the group, there were 49 sub-15,000-Euro cars on sale in 2019, but that figure fell to just one in 2025. “Excessive regulation has driven up costs, making these cars almost impossible to produce profitably,” it said. “President von der Leyen’s initiative is both visionary and urgent. Now it’s time to turn ambition into action.” 

Stellantis is calling for supercredits to encourage the development and purchase of smaller EVs, a cut in what it called “unnecessary constraints to improve affordability without compromising safety and connectivity”, and a new European small car category inspired by the tiny Japanese Kei cars, designed for Europe on common platforms to help profitability. 

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Hydrogen cars: are hydrogen fuel-cell cars the future?
Hydrogen pump

Hydrogen cars: are hydrogen fuel-cell cars the future?

Electric cars are entering the mainstream at full force, but do hydrogen cars also have a future on our roads?
Tips & advice
17 Jul 2025
Stellantis says no to hydrogen hype: stops Hydrogen Pro One fuel cell van project in its tracks
Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen connected to Hydrogen pump

Stellantis says no to hydrogen hype: stops Hydrogen Pro One fuel cell van project in its tracks

Clean, but complicated, hydrogen technology is just too hard to justify right now, according to Stellantis
News
16 Jul 2025
Hydrogen cars could soon be greener than EVs
BMW iX5 Hydrogen - front cornering

Hydrogen cars could soon be greener than EVs

If using renewable energy-based hydrogen, the ICCT says fuel cell vehicles could give off 79 per cent fewer emissions over their lifespans than ICE ca…
News
10 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom
Renault Clio Munich 2025 - front

Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The sixth generation of the huge selling Renault Clio has finally been revealed, and it will arrive in UK next year
News
9 Sep 2025
New ‘baby’ Range Rover electric SUV: design, technology and full details
Range Rover Velar EV - front (watermarked)

New ‘baby’ Range Rover electric SUV: design, technology and full details

JLR is getting ready to unveil a mid-size electric Range Rover to end its four-year new model drought, and our exclusive images preview how it could l…
News
10 Sep 2025
New Austin Arrow arrives as a retro roadster with electric power
Austin Arrow EV

New Austin Arrow arrives as a retro roadster with electric power

The dinky Austin Arrow EV promises huge fun despite a 20bhp motor
News
9 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content