New Dacia Hipster concept previews future boxy £13k EV

Everyone is talking about how to make the affordable electric car. But talk – like everything with Dacia – is cheap, so the Romanian value brand has sprung into action to deliver the Dacia Hipster, its vision of a £13,000 EV.

The chunky cube measures just three metres long but crams four seats into its flexible interior. And those tough 4x4 looks feed through to the interior: the driving position is roughly the same height as the Bigster SUV’s, to give occupants a reassuring view out.

How much range does the Dacia Hipster have?

The most compelling stat is that the Hipster weighs just 800kg, a whopping 20 per cent reduction on Dacia’s 3.7m-long Spring EV. Some of that weight saving comes from a right-sized battery – the Hipster would be good for about 100km or 62 miles, almost three times the typical French daily mileage – but it’s also to shrink the car’s footprint to cut mass, material cost and lower the vehicle’s carbon emissions.