​Currently in its fourth generation, the evolution of the BMW X5 has been typically smooth from BMW ’s point of view. The original came along in 1999 and helped set the template for SUVs with four-wheel drive and on-road driving enjoyment at the expense of off-road ability. To underline that point, the X5 was – and continues to be – referred to by BMW as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), rather than the more commonly used phrase of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

There aren’t many engines to choose from in the lineup, but each returns a commendable amount of performance without trampling over fuel efficiency. At the same time, the hybrid continues to be the most cost-effective option for company car drivers. It’s not the most exciting car in the large SUV market, but if you're prioritising comfort, refinement and interior quality, then the X5 is an excellent choice.

The latest edition of the BMW X5 builds on the success of its predecessors with a fresh slate that sees improvements made to the practicality and overall design, as well as upgrades to the infotainment and safety tech. The exterior looks bullish and modern, while the inside is highly luxurious.

Its boxy five-door body maximises utility, and its sheer size means you can order an X5 with the option of a third row of seats, unlike the Cayenne or Range Rover Sport. The X5 offers user-friendly features such as electric rear seat folding via a button inside the boot entrance, and an automated ‘hands-free’ split tailgate.

The latest model range includes four engine options: two diesels, two high-performance petrol units and a plug-in hybrid combining petrol power with an electric motor. All engines offer punchy performance and come standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

There are three trim levels to pick from. The xLine comes exclusively with the entry-level xDrive30d diesel engine and has 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and tail lamps, heated leather seats, parking assist and wireless phone charging. Move up to M Sport for a wider choice of engines, plus 20-inch alloys, M Sport brake callipers and blacked-out trim, an M aerodynamics pack, a sports steering wheel and an anthracite headliner. That’s followed by the X5 M60i, which has a few sportier exterior styling tweaks plus a stonking, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. Heading up the X5 lineup is the X5 M Competition, which uses a BMW Motorsport-tuned version of the M60i, with various tweaks taking the power up to 617bhp.

Prices start perilously close to £70,000 (especially once you’ve added metallic paint and an option pack), while the company-car-friendly xDrive50e M Sport is £80,000. That’s a lot of money, but it still significantly undercuts the equivalent GLE or Range Rover Sport. Those after the M60i must fork out at least £90,000, with the top-of-the-range X5 M Competition coming in at nearly £130,000 – and that’s before you get busy with the options list.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the BMW X5 a good car? Whether you call it a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) or Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the BMW X5 is a great all-rounder and an excellent choice for company car drivers thanks to a plug-in hybrid model with a long electric range and low emissions. What is the best BMW X5 to buy? The xDrive30d diesel will suit high-mileage motorway users, but we recommend the plug-in hybrid xDrive50e because of its fine electric range and emissions. Go for an M Sport model for all the luxury touches you’d want, and a greater range of engine choices. How efficient is the BMW X5 in the real world? During 450 miles of testing, we averaged 43.5mpg combined in the plug-in hybrid xDrive50e using petrol and electric power. However, if you drill into the figures, of those 450 miles, 184 miles were covered under electric power, which works out to below 30mpg on petrol alone. Is the BMW X5 a reliable car? BMW has room for improvement because the brand has slipped to 21st place out of 32 manufacturers in the 2023 Driver Power customer satisfaction manufacturer rankings. That’s disappointing when younger brands, such as Tesla in 3rd place, are placing higher. How long is the BMW X5 warranty? The standard BMW manufacturer’s warranty is three years, but it comes with unlimited mileage, which is helpful to high-mileage users. The separate warranty for the battery pack is a more generous eight years, although the 74,500-mile limit is a bit stingy against many rivals who offer at least 100,000 miles of cover. What is the BMW X5 servicing schedule? Your car will ping a message in the infotainment as a countdown timer for when your vehicle needs a service. Even so, it is recommended that owners that cover a lower mileage should book their car in to be given a check-up at least once a year.

For an alternative review of the latest BMW X5, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...