In-depth reviews

BMW X5 review: impressively well-rounded large SUV

The BMW X5 remains an outstanding choice in the large SUV class, delivering superb performance, practicality and technology

by: Max Adams
11 Dec 2023
BMW X5 front full width26
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£69,800 to £113,050
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Comfortable and luxurious
  • Seven-seater option
  • Good to drive
  • Limited drivetrain options
  • Not the best off-road
  • Expensive option packs
The latest edition of the BMW X5 builds on the success of its predecessors with a fresh slate that sees improvements made to the practicality and overall design, as well as upgrades to the infotainment and safety tech. The exterior looks bullish and modern, while the inside is highly luxurious.

There aren’t many engines to choose from in the lineup, but each returns a commendable amount of performance without trampling over fuel efficiency. At the same time, the hybrid continues to be the most cost-effective option for company car drivers. It’s not the most exciting car in the large SUV market, but if you're prioritising comfort, refinement and interior quality, then the X5 is an excellent choice.

About the BMW X5

​Currently in its fourth generation, the evolution of the BMW X5 has been typically smooth from BMW’s point of view. The original came along in 1999 and helped set the template for SUVs with four-wheel drive and on-road driving enjoyment at the expense of off-road ability. To underline that point, the X5 was – and continues to be – referred to by BMW as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), rather than the more commonly used phrase of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

However, we’ll continue to refer to it as an SUV, and it sits in BMW’s SUV lineup between the smaller X3 and larger X7. It competes against many luxury SUV rivals, including the Audi Q7Mercedes GLEPorsche CayenneRange Rover Sport and Volvo XC90.

Its boxy five-door body maximises utility, and its sheer size means you can order an X5 with the option of a third row of seats, unlike the Cayenne or Range Rover Sport. The X5 offers user-friendly features such as electric rear seat folding via a button inside the boot entrance, and an automated ‘hands-free’ split tailgate.

BMW X5 rear corner tracking26

The latest model range includes four engine options: two diesels, two high-performance petrol units and a plug-in hybrid combining petrol power with an electric motor. All engines offer punchy performance and come standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

There are three trim levels to pick from. The xLine comes exclusively with the entry-level xDrive30d diesel engine and has 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and tail lamps, heated leather seats, parking assist and wireless phone charging. Move up to M Sport for a wider choice of engines, plus 20-inch alloys, M Sport brake callipers and blacked-out trim, an M aerodynamics pack, a sports steering wheel and an anthracite headliner.  That’s followed by the X5 M60i, which has a few sportier exterior styling tweaks plus a stonking, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8. Heading up the X5 lineup is the X5 M Competition, which uses a BMW Motorsport-tuned version of the M60i, with various tweaks taking the power up to 617bhp. 

Prices start perilously close to £70,000 (especially once you’ve added metallic paint and an option pack), while the company-car-friendly xDrive50e M Sport is £80,000. That’s a lot of money, but it still significantly undercuts the equivalent GLE or Range Rover Sport. Those after the M60i must fork out at least £90,000, with the top-of-the-range X5 M Competition coming in at nearly £130,000 – and that’s before you get busy with the options list.

Frequently Asked Questions
Whether you call it a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) or Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the BMW X5 is a great all-rounder and an excellent choice for company car drivers thanks to a plug-in hybrid model with a long electric range and low emissions.

In this review
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, Driving Electric, Car Buyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

