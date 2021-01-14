BMW X6 review

Our opinion on the BMW X6

Whatever you think of the styling, BMW’s X6 is a competitive coupe-SUV. Its driving characteristics and equipment are befitting of its badge (and price), and it performs well, too, with the X6 M being an absolute rocketship. Thanks to a larger cabin than its predecessors, practicality is also surprisingly good.

This is still a competitive market, though, and rivals such as the Mercedes GLE Coupe are compelling alternatives, as are fully electric models like the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron. This means the ageing X6 has gradually been pushed down from the top of the class over time.

About the BMW X6

The BMW X6 is a car that divides opinion. It’s either perceived as the perfect interpretation of the sports SUV format with all of BMW’s usual qualities, or it’s a needlessly large and heavy vehicle that’s representative of the profligacy with which we consume resources. Whichever camp you fall into, though, the X6 is a successful seller for BMW, and the latest model is also the best yet. It’s less cumbersome than before, not as thirsty, better to drive and more generously equipped.

Nor is the coupe-like styling quite the hindrance to practicality it might once have been. BMW has enlarged the X6 for the latest generation, finding extra space between the wheels and expanding cabin and boot space as a result. While you don’t get a seven-seat option like you do in the X5 (with which the X6 shares virtually everything), there’s still a large boot, a rear cabin that accommodates taller passengers with ease, and an interior that’s generally spacious, comfortable and well-built. There’s also a usefully wide range of engines to choose from.