In-depth reviews

BMW X6 review

BMW’s latest X6 is its best take on the format yet, and as good to drive as ever

By:Shane Wilkinson
15 Dec 2025
BMW X6 xDrive40i - front tracking16
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Pros
  • BMW’s usually high level of driver engagement
  • Strong engine range
  • Comfortable cabin
Cons
  • No real benefit over an X5
  • High running costs
  • Very firm ride in X6 M
Our opinion on the BMW X6

Whatever you think of the styling, BMW’s X6 is a competitive coupe-SUV. Its driving characteristics and equipment are befitting of its badge (and price), and it performs well, too, with the X6 M being an absolute rocketship. Thanks to a larger cabin than its predecessors, practicality is also surprisingly good. 

This is still a competitive market, though, and rivals such as the Mercedes GLE Coupe are compelling alternatives, as are fully electric models like the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron. This means the ageing X6 has gradually been pushed down from the top of the class over time.

About the BMW X6

The BMW X6 is a car that divides opinion. It’s either perceived as the perfect interpretation of the sports SUV format with all of BMW’s usual qualities, or it’s a needlessly large and heavy vehicle that’s representative of the profligacy with which we consume resources. Whichever camp you fall into, though, the X6 is a successful seller for BMW, and the latest model is also the best yet. It’s less cumbersome than before, not as thirsty, better to drive and more generously equipped.

Nor is the coupe-like styling quite the hindrance to practicality it might once have been. BMW has enlarged the X6 for the latest generation, finding extra space between the wheels and expanding cabin and boot space as a result. While you don’t get a seven-seat option like you do in the X5 (with which the X6 shares virtually everything), there’s still a large boot, a rear cabin that accommodates taller passengers with ease, and an interior that’s generally spacious, comfortable and well-built. There’s also a usefully wide range of engines to choose from. 

We’ve tested a number of X6 variants since this svelte SUV first hit the nation’s roads. While the full-fat BMW X6 M Competition provides plenty of power and entertainment, we struggle to find any justification for spending over £100,000 on one. The X6 xDrive40i M Sport makes more sense as a daily car, but it’s still a compromised SUV when compared to the more practical BMW X5.

BMW X6 prices and latest deals

Pricing for the BMW X6 starts from around £82,000 for the xDrive30 diesel in M Sport trim, rising all the way to nearly £140,000 for the full-fat X6 M. 

You can save big by building your perfect BMW X6 (or even X6 M) with the Auto Express Buy a Car service. We also have a number of used BMW X6 models listed for sale, along with plenty of BMW X6 leasing deals to choose from.

Performance & driving experience

This is the best-driving X6 yet, whichever engine you opt for
BMW X6 xDrive40i - front cornering16

Pros

  • Usual BMW levels of driver engagement 
  • Healthy power outputs across the line-up

Cons

  • Feels particularly firm on the motorway
  • Really feels its size in town

BMW was among the first to give a big, heavy SUV a true performance bent with the original X5 in the 1990s, and today’s X6 is both quick and a surprisingly adept handler even in its humblest 3.0-litre diesel form. Inline six and V8 engines are the order of the day, as are eight-speed gearboxes and standard xDrive all-wheel drive. Whichever power unit you go for, there’s both performance and refinement in spades, along with smooth shifts from the auto ‘box.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
X6 xDrive30d M Sport302bhp6.1 seconds145mph
X6 xDrive40i M Sport 386bhp5.4 seconds155mph
X6 M Competition633bhp3.9 seconds155mph (180mph without limiter)

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

A pair of petrol and a pair of diesels power the mainstream X6 range. The xDrive40i, 30d and 40d models are all based around 3-litre inline six-cylinder units while the M50i uses a 4.4-litre V8. All move the car along with quite some conviction, with even the 302bhp 30d enough to motivate the X6 to 62mph in 6.1 seconds. The 40i petrol is a mite quicker, its 386bhp turbocharged six good for the same sprint in 5.4 seconds, while the 40d provides a 357bhp output and the ability to reach 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

The X6 M60i sits top of the standard line-up, though, with its 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 making 537bhp, meaning a 0-62mph sprint of just 4.3 seconds. All X6s bar the 30d will run up to a 155mph limiter when given a long and legal enough stretch, but the entry-level diesel will still manage 145mph.

And that exception for the M60i being top of the pile? That’ll be the X6 M Competition of course, whose own iteration of the 4.4-litre turbo V8 makes 633bhp, 750Nm of torque and will dispatch the 0-62mph measure in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is the same 155mph, but as ever with M Competition vehicles, you can ask BMW to kindly raise that limit to 180mph.

Town driving, visibility and parking

Take one look at the BMW X6 and you’ll probably get a clear idea of what this unashamedly large SUV is like to manoeuvre around the city streets. Narrower roads are indeed a bit nerve-wracking, and there’s also the usual coupe pitfall of impeded rear visibility due to the sloping roof design. The standard eight-speed automatic transmission can be a bit hesitant in stop-start traffic, but it was still generally more responsive than Volkswagen Group’s DSG gearboxes tend to be in these situations.

Mercifully, parking is made a bit easier by BMW’s Parking Assistant package, which is standard-fit across the line-up. This includes front and rear sensors, along with a rear-view camera. You can also use this tech to do the parking for you, if you’re brave enough. 

BMW X6 xDrive40i - rear cornering16

Country road driving and handling 

While its looks may suggest otherwise, the X6 is genuinely capable in the corners. We didn’t really notice a whole lot of difference between this car and its more practical X5 equivalent.

There’s a touch more precision to the steering of the X6 and marginally less roll, perhaps on account of there being less metal above your head. The X6 drives well compared with its class, and the ride is very good, except for the X6 M Competition. This variant has mighty performance and physics-defying levels of grip and control, but the trade-off is a ride that crashes and thumps on British roads.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Unfortunately, the X6’s cornering capability does bring a slight sacrifice when you want it to settle down into a long-distance cruiser. While the well-appointed cabin keeps noise levels to a minimum, the big BMW does feel a bit unsettled and fidgety compared to its more comfort-focused competitors, like the Mercedes GLE

On the plus side, getting up to motorway speeds and overtaking will be quick and enjoyable, in the more powerful variants. The 30- and 40d diesel versions are best suited to motorway work because they offer plenty of torque for great mid-rev range grunt; the 40i petrol is a bit of a weak link at such speeds and needs to be worked hard to haul this heavy SUV along at motorway speeds.

“The X6 M drives with a surprising amount of feedback, even for something pushing 2,400kg. The steering is much more feelsome and accurate than lesser X6 models, helping build a limited amount of confidence in fast corners despite being so far above the ground. The fact that there’s a little bit of roll also reinforces this feeling.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.

MPG & running costs

The expensive habits of the BMW X6 are an accountant’s worst nightmare
BMW X6 xDrive40i - &#039;xDrive 40i&#039; badge16

Pros

  • Diesels offer reasonable fuel efficiency 
  • Depreciation isn’t too frightening

Cons

  • Very expensive to insure
  • Tax bills will also hurt

Diesel still rules in this class for fuel economy and CO2, particularly when there’s no plug-in hybrid or EV available. That leaves the xDrive 30d as the most frugal of the X6 range, capable of up to 39.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, depending on specification, with an official CO2 figure of up to 198g/km. 

Next up is the 40d, which carries the same official 39.2mpg number despite its extra power output. This car essentially utilises the same 3.0-litre inline six diesel engine, just in a different state of tune. CO2 here is quoted as up to 199g/km.

As expected, the petrol versions drink more fuel than their diesel counterparts. For the 40i this means claims of up to 32.8mpg (although our testing resulted in an average of 26mpg) and CO2 of 204g/km, while the M60i registers a maximum 24.1mpg and 274g/km of CO2.

While the X6 M Competition is top for performance, its WLTP combined economy figures are terrifying at just 22.4mpg and 289g/km. If you choose to fully exploit the X6 M high-speed capabilities, then be prepared to make regular stops for fuel.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
X6 xDrive30d M Sport39.2mpg189g/km50
X6 xDrive40i M Sport 32.8mpg195g/km50
X6 M Competition22.4mpg285g/km50

You won’t get any financial relief from your insurance premiums with the X6, with the entire range finding itself in the highest group 50.

In comparison, the closely related BMW X5 sits between groups 43 and 50, so this is the slightly more cost-effective option of the two (though we’re using that term very loosely here). The Mercedes GLE, meanwhile, resides in groups 45 and above. If you’re considering an electric car instead, the entire line-up of the BMW iX is in group 50.

Tax

All versions of the X6 will be subject to the luxury car tax surcharge between years two and six after the vehicle is registered, and that’s on top of the standard annual vehicle excise duty (VED) road tax costs. All this means that the X6 will be a pricey car to run.

Company car drivers will be left wanting, because the lack of any PHEV or electric models means no Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax savings. We’d steer business buyers towards EV alternatives like the BMW iX if they desire the prestige of a BMW but with zero tailpipe emissions (and subsequent tax costs). 

Depreciation

Buyers of the BMW X6 should see pretty reasonable residual values. Our market data suggests that this coupe-SUV should retain between 47 and 50 per cent of its initial value after three years and 36,000 miles of ownership. However, the full-fat X6 M only holds on to 39 to 40 per cent, which is particularly worrisome considering its six-figure starting price.

For comparison, the Mercedes GLE clings on to 45 to 57 per cent after the same length of time, while the fully electric BMW iX manages 43 to 45 per cent.

To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our free car valuation tool...

Interior, design & technology

Predictably, the X6’s cabin is just as attractively styled and well-built as the one you’ll find in the X5
BMW X6 xDrive40i - dashboard16

Pros

  • Great build quality
  • Still retains BMW’s iDrive technology

Cons

  • A couple of questionable design choices
  • Digital dials are a bit tricky to read

The X6's cabin is similar to its X5 sibling, and that’s no bad thing. As with many of the Bavarian brand’s other models, the general theme here is sportiness mixed with prestige.

Interior and dashboard design

The X6’s dashboard design is typical modern BMW blended with a few old-school touches, such as a centre console subtly angled towards the driver. In brighter shades of trim, it’s a pleasant place to sit, with well-judged use of high-quality materials pretty much everywhere you choose to look and touch.

Materials and build quality

There’s leather covering many of this BMW’s surfaces, some aluminium trim to brighten things up, and logically-arranged controls, with the sensible use of buttons and knobs rather than widespread touchscreens. BMW has included some neat details, too, such as a crystal-effect gear selector. We’re less sure about the fat-rimmed steering wheel (though it looks good, admittedly) and also the instrument display ahead of the driver.

The display is certainly fancy with its counter-rotating speedometer and rev counter gauges, but the geometric shape of them isn’t as easy to read as BMW’s traditional analogue gauges - you’ll spend more time looking at the digital numerals in their centres, or BMW’s excellent head-up display, where fitted. Seat comfort is very good, though.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

Once upon a time BMW’s iDrive infotainment system was a nightmare to navigate, but with a few decades to figure things out, it’s now among the best systems on the market. 

The X6’s layout comprises a large touchscreen system in the centre of the dash, angled towards the driver as it should be, which can be operated either by prodding it, or with the usual clickety wheel on the transmission tunnel or voice activation. 

The system includes smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay, but BMW’s built-in software, navigation, and audio options are pretty good in their own right, and the physical iDrive wheel is invariably the safest and most intuitive way to navigate the menus on the move.

“Our particular test car was specified with optional premium leather finishes and massaging seats, but the fundamental quality is there, no matter how many option boxes have been ticked.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.

Boot space & practicality

The X6 offers impressive interior volume and a usefully-sized boot, despite its sloping roof
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis sitting in the BMW X6 xDrive40i&#039;s back seat16

Pros

  • More practical than its shape suggests
  • Reasonable towing capability

Cons

  • Feels a bit dark in the back seats
  • The BMW X5 offers more boot space

BMW’s X6 has grown over generations, although this can be easy to miss because the latest model’s styling isn’t quite as imposing as before. Or maybe it’s due to the ever-increasing size of the kidney grille that makes the rest of the car look smaller? Either way, the most important measure, though, is that the X6 has a larger wheelbase than its predecessor, in line with the X5, bringing a usable increase in passenger space.

Storage within the cabin is pretty good, too, with a large compartment between the front seats, good door bins and a large glovebox, while all passengers enjoy comfortable seats. However, unlike the seven-seat option in the X5, you’ll only find five seats here thanks to the X6’s lower roofline.

Dimensions and size

BMW has done a good job of hiding the increase in size between the last X6 and the latest model. You’d swear it looks smaller, but it’s actually larger in every dimension than its predecessor. 

Dimensions comparison 
ModelBMW X6Mercedes GLE CoupeAudi Q6 Sportback e-tron
Length4,960mm4,941mm4,771mm
Width 2,004mm2,018mm1,939mm
Height1,700mm1,730mm1,665mm
Wheelbase2,980mm2,940mm2,899mm
Boot space 580 litres655 litres590 litres

Seats & passenger space

With a more sloping roofline than a typical SUV there’s a risk that the X6 might compromise space for rear passengers, particularly in terms of headroom, but thankfully that isn’t the case. BMW’s efforts to find more interior room mean the X6 feels spacious whichever end of the cabin you’re sitting in, but there’s no real penalty for those in the rear in particular, with good legroom and headroom - though with that lower roof, taller folks may need to pay attention to avoid headbutting the slightly smaller door aperture.

The front cabin is little different from the X5, so it looks and feels spacious, and the seats should amply accommodate most body types. There’s a large range of adjustment in the seats and the wheel, which makes finding the right driving position a doddle.

Boot space

The rakish X6 shape packs a 580 litre boot with the rear seats up, expanding to 1,530 litres with the seats folded forwards, something they do in a 40/20/40 format for good adaptability depending on the load you’re intending to carry. These numbers compare well with the more practically shaped X5, though naturally you’ll still get more in that car, with a 650 litre boot and up to 1,870 litres if you drop the rear seats.

Towing

The BMW X6 is rated to tow a braked trailer of up to 2,700kg. This is a pretty strong performance for a style-oriented SUV, but the Mercedes GLE Coupe manages a whopping 3,500kg when fitted with the optional towing Package.

“The usually open space in the second row is more snug, with the rapidly rising windowline and lowered roof creating a much more intimate feeling, although outright space is still fairly generous.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.

Reliability & safety

BMW’s warranty is fairly average for the industry, but the amount of safety kit is rather good
BMW X6 xDrive40i - &#039;X6&#039; badge16

Pros

  • Good amount of safety tech
  • BMW’s Driver Power scores

Cons

  • No directly applicable Euro NCAP safety score

Euro NCAP hasn’t put the BMW X6 through its rigorous crash test regime, but it has tested the very similar X5, so it can be inferred from those tests that the X6 should be similarly safe.

That being said, the X5 was tested back in 2018, so its safety rating has now expired due to a number of changes to NCAP’s ratings criteria being applied since then. When it was originally tested, the X5 received a full five-star rating, scoring 89 per cent for adult occupant safety, a strong 86 per cent for child occupant safety, 75 per cent for vulnerable road users (often referred to as pedestrian safety) and 75 per cent for its safety assistance systems.

There’s a healthy suite of technology in the X6 that’s aimed at reducing the chances of an accident, including autonomous emergency braking capable of detecting pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles and static objects, plus speed and lane assistance functions and for pedestrian safety, an active bonnet.

The X6 didn't appear on the most recent Driver Power best cars to own scoreboard, but several other BMWs, including the smaller X3, did. This shows that owners are generally happy with the brand’s offerings, and this is further reinforced by BMW’s eighth-place finish out of 31 brands in the best manufacturer results.

Buying and owning

  • Best buy: BMW X6 xDrive30d M Sport

The X6 is a pricey car, but opting for the xDrive30 powertrain means your fuel supply won’t be diminished quite as quickly as in the petrol models, yet you’ll still enjoy BMW levels of performance. The M Sport trim brings plenty of befittingly sporty and useful features, too.

BMW X6 alternatives

The premium coupe-SUV market is a fairly small one, but the competitors are generally strong. The Mercedes GLE Coupe is a direct combustion-powered rival to the X6, along with the Audi Q8. Unlike the X6, both the GLE Coupe and Q8 can be had with plug-in hybrid power if the traditional petrol or diesel options don’t suit your needs.

There are also a number of electric cars to choose from, such as the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron and Polestar 4

Frequently Asked Questions

BMW offers a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty on all its new vehicles, including BMW Emergency Service for what it calls “unforeseen events”. There’s also a two-year warranty on all genuine parts. This level of warranty cover is pretty standard among BMW’s rivals - Mercedes-Benz also offers three years, while Audi’s standard UK warranty is two years with unlimited mileage and a third year with a 60,000-mile cap.

