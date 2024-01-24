New BMW X6 M Competition 2024 review: a brutal super SUV

Verdict The BMW X6 M Competition makes little rational sense, but then no ultra-high performance SUV does. The ride is extraordinarily firm, so doesn’t make for a great everyday family car, but when the mood takes you, it drives with nearly as much talent as the sports saloons it tries so hard to emulate. BMW M was early to the party when it first introduced the X6 M, beating pretty much all premium rivals to the super-SUV holy grail of profitability. Now, some three generations later, the X6 M Competition still plays by the same rulebook, but it’s a class that’s quickly changing as rivals from all directions close in. The modern X6 M is available in this single high-spec Competition form starting at £126,050 – a decent chunk more than Audi’s less powerful RS Q8 (£109,360), but considerably less than a fully kitted-out Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe (£144,850). In order to bump up the BMW’s spec to AMG’s level, you’ll need to sink another £16,100 into the X6’s ‘Ultimate Pack’. You can see why profits are so sizeable. Under the bonnet, BMW M’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine has been paired with a new mild-hybrid system in an attempt to reduce fuel consumption. But even with a light load on board we struggled to get near the official 21.8mpg figure.

This is all controlled through BMW’s usual M Driver Modes, with three basic setups in Road, Sport and Track, with each then able to be customised and saved into one of two M modes that are selected via a set of red toggles on the steering wheel. Within that frame of adjustability is the steering, engine, dampers, brakes, four-wheel drive torque split and the stability control, while the transmission’s three-stage variability in both its automatic and manual modes are operated separately from a switch on the gear selector. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car So far, it’s all standard fare for a modern super SUV, but it’s BMW’s choices with the chassis that seem to be where the Competition diverges from most of the competition – no pun intended. That’s because, unusually for a car of this size, the suspension is made up from coil springs and standard dampers – in lieu of an air system. The X6 also does without some form of active anti-roll system and rear-wheel steering as found on the cheaper X6 M60i. But once on the move, it’s clear to see why BMW M decided not to employ these elements, as it drives with a surprising amount of feedback, even for something pushing 2,400kg. The steering is much more feelsome and accurate than lesser X6 models, helping build a limited amount of confidence in fast corners despite being so far above the ground. The fact there’s a little bit of roll also reinforces this feeling, making it feel like a more natural and progressive car to drive quickly.

The flipside is that in order to control the weight so succinctly, BMW’s had to make the suspension especially firm, which in the UK, is a kiss of death. On smooth motorways, slow back roads or in town, it’s never anything other than uncomfortable, which feels like an odd compromise for something that is inherently designed to transport people from A to B. 14 It is worth noting, though, that firm is different to brittle, and the underlying resilience of the suspension, plus some generous side walls on the 21-inch front tyres, means it’s rarely jarring. In fact, with the driver’s settings all in their more aggressive tune, and the dampers slackened off, it does make a good fist at being quite the entertainer on a back road. A special mention must also be made to the stability control’s middle MDM mode, which allows for a small amount of slip without leaving the driver completely on their own. It’s a brilliantly judged system – as it is in all BMW M models – and only reiterates that M does indeed know how to make any and all of its cars drive with a distinct sense of sportiness. Looking up in the super-SUV class, Ferrari’s new Purosangue and the Aston Martin DBX707 both drive with even more poise and engagement, but these two cars are considerably more expensive than the BMW, while also finding their origins in bespoke platforms – rather than ones that need to be shared up and down model ranges. So when it comes to sophistication or variability, direct rivals like the aforementioned Audi and Mercedes or even the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-hybrid sit more comfortably with their mandate as being fast family transport. The BMW, however, seems to have thrown caution to the wind and created something that drives as closely to an M5 as possible regardless of compromise to ride quality or economy. So if that’s what you’re after, the X6 M Competition has you covered. Base price: £126,050 Price as tested: £143,155 Engine: 4.4-litre V8, turbocharged petrol Power/torque: 616bhp/750Nm Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds Top speed: 178mph Economy/CO2: 21.8mpg/291g/km L/W/H: 4,948/2,212/1,695 On sale: Now