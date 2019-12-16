New Audi RS Q8 2024 review: a 2.5-tonne rocket ship

Traction is unflappable, too, which means that, once a slight delay is overcome from the transmission, so much of that power can be deployed to launch the RS Q8 from the exit of one corner to the next.

However, as much as Audi’s engineers have achieved, there’s only so far they can go to disguise such a heavy car whose centre of mass is so high. Quick direction changes – especially when any braking is involved – become a little ragged.

And it’s the brakes where that mass is hardest to disguise. After a few laps of Castellolí the left pedal became soft, as the vast energy going through the system started to take its toll on the discs and pads. You might argue that this is an extreme situation – few RS Q8 owners will have enough of a sense of humour to take one to their local trackday – but it’s worth noting that the brakes of the Range Rover Sport SV were completely bulletproof when exposed to similar abuse on track, even though they had to deal with an even larger, heavier car. The SV also offered a little more adjustability at the limits of its chassis without getting quite as flustered as the Q8.

On the plus side, the RS Q8 would be easy to live with every day, because the ride is quite relaxing and overall refinement is excellent. The cabin, which has only very subtle changes from before, remains a wonderful place to sit. But the same can be said of another hot Audi, which to us makes more sense. The RS 6 might be a modest 10bhp down on its big brother, but it’s sharper and more exciting to drive, very nearly as spacious, and starts from £116,120 – more than £15,000 less than the least expensive RS Q8.