New Audi RS Q8 facelift gets up to 631bhp to take on hot-SUV rivals

The Audi RS Q8 has been given a mid-life refresh to keep pace with some of the biggest, baddest and most powerful SUVs money can buy, such as the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Range Rover Sport SV.

Changes to the front end include a revised grille with new honeycomb pattern, Audi’s recently updated four-ring logo and its latest matrix LED headlights, plus a more aggressive bumper and side air intakes.

The tail-lights now use OLED technology and have five different signatures, while the rear bumper features the same honeycomb grille pattern, large oval exhaust pipes and a small reflector in between.

The Audi RS Q8 also gets 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 23-inch rims available optionally, including a light-alloy set with a 5-Y design that’s designed for optimal brake cooling. Each of these new wheels weighs around five kilograms less than standard, reducing unsprung mass.

The RS Q8’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is now available in two states of tune: the standard version delivers 591bhp and 800Nm of torque, available between 2,200 and 4,500rpm. The 0-62mph dash takes 3.8 seconds and top speed is 174mph, or 190mph with the limiter removed. The RS Q8 performance ups the ante by increasing the power output to 632bhp and 850Nm, simultaneously slashing two tenths off the 0-62mph time.