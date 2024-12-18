BMW X5 tops the table for used cars sold with previous damage

Vehicle history check specialist carVertical has totted up a table revealing the ‘most often damaged’ used cars sold in 2024, and the BMW X5 tops the list by a significant margin.

The firm’s researchers looked at car history reports ordered in the UK over the past 12 months to November, and aggregated the number of damage reports for each make and model.

BMW’s X5 topped the list, with an astonishing 50.43 per cent of cars history-checked on behalf of potential buyers having a record of accident damage repairs at some point in their lives. The next most frequently damaged car was the Dacia Logan, which carVertical says has an accident damage hit rate of 37.5 per cent, followed by the Peugeot 108 at 36.09 per cent.

According to the data, and BMW X5 aside, it’s relatively low-end cars that are bearing the brunt, and showing the most signs of motorised battle damage. However, according to carVertical nearly a fifth of used cars under consideration by purchasers last year had a history of accident repairs - much of which it says is invisible to buyers.

Company spokesman Matas Buzelis says: "A used car may look as good as new on the outside, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe and reliable to drive.

“Millions of cars are involved in accidents each year and while they can be professionally repaired to be both roadworthy and good value, it’s always best to check a car’s history first.“Superficial damage is unlikely to affect a vehicle’s safety, performance or appearance, but more serious damage could cause problems that cost thousands of pounds to repair.”

A vehicle check is a good way to find out if your potential purchase has a chequered past, and carVertical recommends buyers follow up any suspicions with a thorough test drive and an inspection by a garage or workshop.

