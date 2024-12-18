Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW X5 tops the table for used cars sold with previous damage

Over half of the X5s sold secondhand in 2024 had accident damage on their record

By:Chris Rosamond
18 Dec 2024
BMW X5 tracking front

Vehicle history check specialist carVertical has totted up a table revealing the ‘most often damaged’ used cars sold in 2024, and the BMW X5 tops the list by a significant margin.

The firm’s researchers looked at car history reports ordered in the UK over the past 12 months to November, and aggregated the number of damage reports for each make and model.

BMW’s X5 topped the list, with an astonishing 50.43 per cent of cars history-checked on behalf of potential buyers having a record of accident damage repairs at some point in their lives. The next most frequently damaged car was the Dacia Logan, which carVertical says has an accident damage hit rate of 37.5 per cent, followed by the Peugeot 108 at 36.09 per cent.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to the data, and BMW X5 aside, it’s relatively low-end cars that are bearing the brunt, and showing the most signs of motorised battle damage. However, according to carVertical nearly a fifth of used cars under consideration by purchasers last year had a history of accident repairs - much of which it says is invisible to buyers. 

Company spokesman Matas Buzelis says: "A used car may look as good as new on the outside, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe and reliable to drive.

“Millions of cars are involved in accidents each year and while they can be professionally repaired to be both roadworthy and good value, it’s always best to check a car’s history first.“Superficial damage is unlikely to affect a vehicle’s safety, performance or appearance, but more serious damage could cause problems that cost thousands of pounds to repair.” 

A vehicle check is a good way to find out if your potential purchase has a chequered past, and carVertical recommends buyers follow up any suspicions with a thorough test drive and an inspection by a garage or workshop.

RankingCar modelPercentage of vehicles damaged
1.BMW X5£50
2Dacia Logan£38
3Peugeot 108£36
4Smart Forfour£34
5Renault Captur33.33
6Skoda Citigo33.33
7Ford EcoSport32.00
8Vauxhall Adam31.21
9Citroen C130.72
10Audi A129.74

Looking for a used big family SUV? These are our best used large SUVs and 4x4s...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best large SUVs to buy 2025
Best large SUVs - header image

Best large SUVs to buy 2025

Large SUVs are big on comfort, practicality and versatility. Here’s our pick of the best on sale now
Best cars & vans
16 Dec 2024
Best luxury SUVs 2024
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2024

These are the best posh SUVs to buy right now
Best cars & vans
26 Sep 2024
New BMW iX5: name trademarks, Neue Klasse design and latest details
BMW X5 tracking front

New BMW iX5: name trademarks, Neue Klasse design and latest details

The BMW X5 is likely to gain an all-electric version with production expected to start by 2027
News
30 Jul 2024
New BMW X5 can’t hide Neue Klasse influence as 2025 launch approaches
BMW X5 spy shot - front 3/4

New BMW X5 can’t hide Neue Klasse influence as 2025 launch approaches

The fifth generation of BMW’s popular large SUV is set to arrive next year and our spies have spotted it already
News
16 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging
Mercedes CLA prototype - full front action

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging

Cutting-edge charging tech and a slippery body allow the new Mercedes CLA to cover over 1,000km with two brief stops
News
13 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month
Skoda Superb - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a roomy, tech-laden Skoda Superb for less than £228 per month

The Skoda Superb serves up more space than a stately home, yet our Deal of the Day for 15 December won’t force you to sell the family silver
News
15 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: a high-class Volkswagen ID.3 at an appealingly low price
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: a high-class Volkswagen ID.3 at an appealingly low price

The Volkswagen ID.3 stands out as one of the finest family EVs you could hope for. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 December
News
14 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content