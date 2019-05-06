Best used large SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2025
The best used large SUVs and 4x4s offer space, practicality, performance and low running costs
While the UK car market has been flooded with mid-size SUVs in recent times, many buyers — especially those with large families — are still fans of the sheer space and practicality that a full-size SUV brings. Of course, these bulky cars command some equally big prices if you’re buying brand new, but the best used large SUVs and 4x4s offer some massive savings if you can find the right one.
For many drivers, the temptation of four-wheel drive is a big pull, too. A 4x4 will take varied terrain in its stride, and while few SUVs are true off-roaders, large models equipped with 4WD will be in a better position to deal with slippery surfaces and who knows what else when the going gets tough in the winter. Running costs can be high for vehicles in this class but we’ve chosen models that shouldn’t break the bank.
Which used large SUV or 4x4 should you choose? Our expert road testers have rounded up the best models to buy right now, read on to find these listed below.
1. Kia Sorento
You would expect any new generation of car to be more accomplished than its predecessor, but the rate at which Kia’s Sorento has come on in leaps and bounds is deeply impressive. Sure, prices have gone up at the same time, but this is still a car that represents great value, not least because reliability is excellent, and so is its seven-year warranty.
Launched in September 2020, it was offered with a petrol hybrid (the 1.6 T-GDi), or the same 2.2 CRDi diesel engine that appeared in the Sorento Mk3. All of these came only with an automatic transmission; the hybrid had a six-speed unit, while the diesel featured an eight-speed dual-clutch set-up. Within weeks a third powertrain was added to the range, in the form of a plug-in hybrid – also based around the 1.6 T-GDi engine.
All are well equipped. Even the entry-level Sorento 2 has triple-zone air-con, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and LED headlights. The Sorento 3 adds navigation, eight-way electric front seats, leather trim, second-row heated seats and self-levelling suspension. The 4 brings 360-degree cameras, Nappa leather trim, a Bose hi-fi, a head-up display and an opening panoramic glass roof.
Three rows of seats are standard across the range, and while you can put an adult in each of them, the third row is best left to kids. What you’ll really love is how easy it is to drive this big SUV; all Sorentos have more than enough power and the auto gearbox makes light of any journey. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models and that air suspension smooths out the bumpiest roads – yet even without this, the ride quality is excellent.
If you’re buying to tow, you ought to choose a diesel, which can pull up to 2,500kg; the hybrid editions are limited to little more than a ton.
Prices start at £23,000, but we were taken with a 50,000-mile Sorento 3 hybrid, on a 22-plate, for £28,500 via the Auto Express Buy a Car service.
2. Hyundai Santa Fe
A close relative of the Kia Sorento, it was inevitable that the Santa Fe would be a recommendation here, because it shares so many of the same traits. A genuine seven-seater with a top-notch warranty, the Santa Fe is also filled with kit, reliable and sensibly priced. Auto Express Buy a Car has a 43,000-mile Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 4WD Premium on a 19-plate for just £22,000.
3. Volvo XC90
Volvo was the first car maker to offer a modern seven-seat SUV, with the original XC90 in 2002, and since then it has gone from strength to strength. The Mk2 of 2014 moved the game on again, and remains competitive thanks to updates. Conscientiously designed and as safe as you’d expect, the Volvo offers a strong range of petrol, diesel and plug-in powertrains.
4. Skoda Kodiaq
The Mk1 Kodiaq was Skoda’s first SUV and first seven-seater, but you wouldn’t know it – it was 'just right' from the outset. Comfy, practical, reliable, well made and packed with equipment, it was offered with 1.4, 1.5 and 2.0 TSI petrol engines, or a 2.0 TDI diesel. You can buy a Kodiaq at a very keen price, such as the 70,000-mile 2.0 TDI 4x4 DSG on Auto Express Buy a Car for just £17k.
5. Mercedes GLE
When it was launched in 2019, the Mercedes GLE started at £55k, and was a real class act. Dripping with tech, it came with punchy engines; a GLE 350 de plug-in hybrid joined the line-up in 2020. Available with five or seven seats, the refined and incredibly safe GLE is a corker. We found a 60,000-mile 20-plate GLE 350 de AMG Line Premium for £32,800 on Auto Express Buy a Car.
6. Lexus RX
The Lexus RX has angular styling and a sumptuous interior that looks and feels the part, while its full-hybrid powertrain is smooth, eager and efficient. Refinement is first rate, too, and an impeccable reliability record makes it a guaranteed stress-free choice.
7. Audi Q7
If your budget can’t quite stretch as far as the more premium options on this list, then how about an original Audi Q7? Our left-field choice still looks surprisingly fresh, while the interior is spacious and well built, even if the technology is dated. Electrical glitches and neglect can cause problems, but the 3.0-litre TDI engine is bombproof.
8. SEAT Tarraco
The SEAT Tarraco is another large SUV with shared underpinnings, utilising the same platform as the Kodiaq. The SEAT is intended as the sportier offering, although this has more to do with the car’s styling than it does performance: the engine line-up is identical, although there’s no vRS equivalent of the Tarraco. If you want a SEAT with speed in mind, look at Cupra The 1.5-litre petrol feels underpowered due to its relative lack of torque, hitting 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds. Meanwhile the 2.0-litre petrol is much punchier with 320Nm at its disposal, taking the 0-62mph figure down to eight seconds flat. The 187bhp, 2.0-litre diesel is just as quick.
9. Land Rover Discovery
If off-roading really is your thing, then look no further than the Land Rover Discovery. Its ability to tackle the toughest terrain is unparalleled in the large SUV sector, thanks to permanent four-wheel drive, a huge amount of torque and - on the latest edition of the Disco - a diet that’s stripped almost half a tonne from the previous car. The latest Land Rover Discovery is also the best yet in terms of driving on the road. Refinement is excellent and ride comfort is excellent, especially on the smallest 19-inch alloy wheels. Despite the improvements, fuel economy is poor: you’ll struggle to draw more than 30mpg from any of the engines, while high CO2 emissions figures only serve to drive up road tax costs.
Used Land Rover Discovery deals
10. Peugeot 5008
The Peugeot 5008 is about as good as it gets when it comes to large SUVs at this end of the price spectrum. No, it’s not as premium as the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery, but it gets the basics spot on and thanks to a lack of weaknesses, it’s one of the best all-rounders on the market. The Peugeot is lighter than most of its rivals, so even the smallest petrol engine packs enough punch to offer reasonable performance on the road. Inside you’ll find an eight-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital screen behind the steering wheel for ultra-clear information on the move. With the exception of a few materials in the lower part of the cabin, the 5008 is a high-quality place to sit, belying its status as one of the more affordable cars in its class.
