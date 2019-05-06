While the UK car market has been flooded with mid-size SUVs in recent times, many buyers — especially those with large families — are still fans of the sheer space and practicality that a full-size SUV brings. Of course, these bulky cars command some equally big prices if you’re buying brand new, but the best used large SUVs and 4x4s offer some massive savings if you can find the right one.

For many drivers, the temptation of four-wheel drive is a big pull, too. A 4x4 will take varied terrain in its stride, and while few SUVs are true off-roaders, large models equipped with 4WD will be in a better position to deal with slippery surfaces and who knows what else when the going gets tough in the winter. Running costs can be high for vehicles in this class but we’ve chosen models that shouldn’t break the bank.

Best used large SUVs and 4x4s to buy

Which used large SUV or 4x4 should you choose? Our expert road testers have rounded up the best models to buy right now, read on to find these listed below.

1. Kia Sorento

You would expect any new generation of car to be more accomplished than its predecessor, but the rate at which Kia’s Sorento has come on in leaps and bounds is deeply impressive. Sure, prices have gone up at the same time, but this is still a car that represents great value, not least because reliability is excellent, and so is its seven-year warranty.