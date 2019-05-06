Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



Best used large SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2025

The best used large SUVs and 4x4s offer space, practicality, performance and low running costs

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Used large SUVs11

While the UK car market has been flooded with mid-size SUVs in recent times, many buyers — especially those with large families — are still fans of the sheer space and practicality that a full-size SUV brings. Of course, these bulky cars command some equally big prices if you’re buying brand new, but the best used large SUVs and 4x4s offer some massive savings if you can find the right one.



For many drivers, the temptation of four-wheel drive is a big pull, too. A 4x4 will take varied terrain in its stride, and while few SUVs are true off-roaders, large models equipped with 4WD will be in a better position to deal with slippery surfaces and who knows what else when the going gets tough in the winter. Running costs can be high for vehicles in this class but we’ve chosen models that shouldn’t break the bank.

Best used large SUVs and 4x4s to buy

Which used large SUV or 4x4 should you choose? Our expert road testers have rounded up the best models to buy right now, read on to find these listed below.

1. Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento - best used cars to buy11

You would expect any new generation of car to be more accomplished than its predecessor, but the rate at which Kia’s Sorento has come on in leaps and bounds is deeply impressive. Sure, prices have gone up at the same time, but this is still a car that represents great value, not least because reliability is excellent, and so is its seven-year warranty.

Launched in September 2020, it was offered with a petrol hybrid (the 1.6 T-GDi), or the same 2.2 CRDi diesel engine that appeared in the Sorento Mk3. All of these came only with an automatic transmission; the hybrid had a six-speed unit, while the diesel featured an eight-speed dual-clutch set-up. Within weeks a third powertrain was added to the range, in the form of a plug-in hybrid – also based around the 1.6 T-GDi engine.



All are well equipped. Even the entry-level Sorento 2 has triple-zone air-con, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and LED headlights. The Sorento 3 adds navigation, eight-way electric front seats, leather trim, second-row heated seats and self-levelling suspension. The 4 brings 360-degree cameras, Nappa leather trim, a Bose hi-fi, a head-up display and an opening panoramic glass roof.

Three rows of seats are standard across the range, and while you can put an adult in each of them, the third row is best left to kids. What you’ll really love is how easy it is to drive this big SUV; all Sorentos have more than enough power and the auto gearbox makes light of any journey. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models and that air suspension smooths out the bumpiest roads – yet even without this, the ride quality is excellent.

If you’re buying to tow, you ought to choose a diesel, which can pull up to 2,500kg; the hybrid editions are limited to little more than a ton. 

Prices start at £23,000, but we were taken with a 50,000-mile Sorento 3 hybrid, on a 22-plate, for £28,500 via the Auto Express Buy a Car service.



Used Kia Sorento deals

2. Hyundai Santa Fe

Used large SUVs - Hyundai Santa Fe11

A close relative of the Kia Sorento, it was inevitable that the Santa Fe would be a recommendation here, because it shares so many of the same traits. A genuine seven-seater with a top-notch warranty, the Santa Fe is also filled with kit, reliable and sensibly priced. Auto Express Buy a Car has a 43,000-mile Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 4WD Premium on a 19-plate for just £22,000.

Used Hyundai Santa Fe deals

3. Volvo XC90

Used large SUVs - Volvo XC9011

Volvo was the first car maker to offer a modern seven-seat SUV, with the original XC90 in 2002,  and since then it has gone from strength to strength. The Mk2 of 2014 moved the game on again, and remains competitive thanks to updates. Conscientiously designed and as safe as you’d expect, the Volvo offers a strong range of petrol, diesel and plug-in powertrains.

Used Volvo XC90 deals

4. Skoda Kodiaq

Used large SUVs - Skoda Kodiaq11

The Mk1 Kodiaq was Skoda’s first SUV and first seven-seater, but you wouldn’t know it – it was 'just right' from the outset.  Comfy, practical, reliable, well made and packed with equipment, it was offered with 1.4, 1.5 and 2.0 TSI petrol engines, or a 2.0 TDI diesel. You can buy a Kodiaq at a very keen price, such as the 70,000-mile 2.0 TDI 4x4 DSG on Auto Express Buy a Car for just £17k.

Used Skoda Kodiaq deal

5. Mercedes GLE

Used large SUVs - Mercedes GLE11

When it was launched in 2019, the Mercedes GLE started at £55k, and was a real class act. Dripping with tech, it came with punchy engines; a GLE 350 de plug-in hybrid joined the line-up in 2020. Available with five or seven seats, the refined and incredibly safe GLE is a corker. We found a 60,000-mile 20-plate GLE 350 de AMG Line Premium for £32,800 on Auto Express Buy a Car.

Used Mercedes GLE deals

6. Lexus RX

Lexus RX - front tracking11

The Lexus RX has angular styling and a sumptuous interior that looks and feels the part, while its full-hybrid powertrain is smooth, eager and efficient. Refinement is first rate, too, and an impeccable reliability record makes it a guaranteed stress-free choice.

Used Lexus RX deals

7. Audi Q7

Audi Q7 - front tracking11

If your budget can’t quite stretch as far as the more premium options on this list, then how about an original Audi Q7? Our left-field choice still looks surprisingly fresh, while the interior is spacious and well built, even if the technology is dated. Electrical glitches and neglect can cause problems, but the 3.0-litre TDI engine is bombproof.

Used Audi Q7 deals

8. SEAT Tarraco

SEAT Tarraco tracking11

The SEAT Tarraco is another large SUV with shared underpinnings, utilising the same platform as the Kodiaq. The SEAT is intended as the sportier offering, although this has more to do with the car’s styling than it does performance: the engine line-up is identical, although there’s no vRS equivalent of the Tarraco. If you want a SEAT with speed in mind, look at Cupra The 1.5-litre petrol feels underpowered due to its relative lack of torque, hitting 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds. Meanwhile the 2.0-litre petrol is much punchier with 320Nm at its disposal, taking the 0-62mph figure down to eight seconds flat. The 187bhp, 2.0-litre diesel is just as quick.

Used SEAT Tarraco deals

9. Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery wading through water11

If off-roading really is your thing, then look no further than the Land Rover Discovery. Its ability to tackle the toughest terrain is unparalleled in the large SUV sector, thanks to permanent four-wheel drive, a huge amount of torque and - on the latest edition of the Disco - a diet that’s stripped almost half a tonne from the previous car. The latest Land Rover Discovery is also the best yet in terms of driving on the road. Refinement is excellent and ride comfort is excellent, especially on the smallest 19-inch alloy wheels. Despite the improvements, fuel economy is poor: you’ll struggle to draw more than 30mpg from any of the engines, while high CO2 emissions figures only serve to drive up road tax costs.

Used Land Rover Discovery deals

10. Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008 - front tracking11

The Peugeot 5008 is about as good as it gets when it comes to large SUVs at this end of the price spectrum. No, it’s not as premium as the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery, but it gets the basics spot on and thanks to a lack of weaknesses, it’s one of the best all-rounders on the market. The Peugeot is lighter than most of its rivals, so even the smallest petrol engine packs enough punch to offer reasonable performance on the road. Inside you’ll find an eight-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital screen behind the steering wheel for ultra-clear information on the move. With the exception of a few materials in the lower part of the cabin, the 5008 is a high-quality place to sit, belying its status as one of the more affordable cars in its class.

Used Peugeot 5008 deals

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

