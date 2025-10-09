Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market

By:Paul Barker
9 Oct 2025
Opinion - EV sales

As we head into the final quarter of 2025, some brands will be eyeing their electric-vehicle sales and how close they are to Government targets. And that means there should be some enticing deals around.

For every main car company, 28 per cent of its UK sales in 2025 have to be EVs to avoid hefty fines. But over the first eight months of the year, the actual figure was well off the target, at 21.9 per cent. Although the most recent August figures were as high as 26.5 per cent, that’s not going to drag things up fast enough. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Within that overall average, there will be winners and losers; some brands are selling well over 30 per cent EVs, which means others must be a distance off – and they will be under massive pressure to close that gap before the end of 2025. In 2024, the target was ‘only’ 22 per cent, yet there were lots of deals to be had on a new EV as the year came to a close. But the ramp-up of this target still isn’t in line with genuine consumer demand, so there’s going to have to be some artificial forcing of sales to dodge fines. 

Nosing through our parent brand Carwow’s deals, there are already dozens of highly recommendable EVs with thousands off their list price. They include models that also qualify for the Electric Car Grant, which has kick-started a price war that is definitely benefitting consumers, if not manufacturers’ balance sheets.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Brands such as Hyundai and Kia, which don’t yet quality for the grant, and Chinese firms that seem to have been deliberately shut out by the scheme, have brought in their own incentives to match the grant to stay competitive. The grant announcement has boosted interest in EVs, but, as Hyundai’s European boss Xavier Martinet recently said, you need to give incentives to be competitive against cars such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, which qualifies for the full £3,750 grant off the list price. Otherwise, consumers will just flock to the Ford – which is not a bad decision. Other less price-competitive brands won’t hit the 28 per cent EV share required to dodge some pretty punitive penalties. 

The Vehicle Remarketing Association put out some intelligence last week suggesting that “widespread” pre-registering of electric cars by manufacturers will be taking place before the end of the year. That will mean plenty of bargains to be had by consumers who can be flexible about going for a deal, maybe not on a model or a spec that was their top choice. 

Pre-registered cars will already have one owner – usually a dealer – on the registration document, but only a handful of miles, so they’re one of the real bargain areas of the new-car market, especially as desperation kicks in for those brands that are still short of meeting their EV targets. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Top electric car deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New in-stock Dacia SpringCash £12,188Avg. savings £3,158
New Dacia Spring

Configure now

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £20,828Avg. savings £2,281
New Renault 5

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £19,745Avg. savings £8,203
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New in-stock Tesla Model 3Cash £39,990
New Tesla Model 3

Configure now

Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New in-stock Polestar 2Cash £43,160Avg. savings £2,000
New Polestar 2

Configure now

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £43,826Avg. savings £10,175
New BMW I4

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,072Avg. savings £2,511
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Shelby’s special blend Ford Mustangs to strike the UK in right-hand-drive Super Snake and GT350 form
2025 Shelby GT350 - front 3/4

Shelby’s special blend Ford Mustangs to strike the UK in right-hand-drive Super Snake and GT350 form

An authorised dealer network will be set up for Shelby
News
8 Oct 2025
Best 12V tyre inflators 2025
How we test 12V tyre inflators

Best 12V tyre inflators 2025

Keeping your tyres correctly inflated is vital, and the ideal way is with an electric pump. Here we reveal the best on offer
Product group tests
8 Oct 2025
Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
The market is swimming with German modern classic bargains! Now's the time to dive in
Opinion - German classics

The market is swimming with German modern classic bargains! Now's the time to dive in

Jordan Katsianis explains why you should bite the brave pill and pick up the German wheels of your dreams
Opinion
2 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k
Skoda Fabia 130 - front cornering

Skoda Fabia 130 is a 174bhp hot hatch for under £30k

Along with more power the hot Fabia gets revised suspension and steering
News
7 Oct 2025
New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK
Tesla Model Y Standard

New Tesla Model Y Standard is here to make the EV SUV a bit cheaper, just not in the UK

New Tesla Model Y Standard has been revealed, but UK buyers may have to wait a little longer to buy one…
News
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content