Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

As we head into the final quarter of 2025, some brands will be eyeing their electric-vehicle sales and how close they are to Government targets. And that means there should be some enticing deals around.

For every main car company, 28 per cent of its UK sales in 2025 have to be EVs to avoid hefty fines. But over the first eight months of the year, the actual figure was well off the target, at 21.9 per cent. Although the most recent August figures were as high as 26.5 per cent, that’s not going to drag things up fast enough.

Within that overall average, there will be winners and losers; some brands are selling well over 30 per cent EVs, which means others must be a distance off – and they will be under massive pressure to close that gap before the end of 2025. In 2024, the target was ‘only’ 22 per cent, yet there were lots of deals to be had on a new EV as the year came to a close. But the ramp-up of this target still isn’t in line with genuine consumer demand, so there’s going to have to be some artificial forcing of sales to dodge fines.

Nosing through our parent brand Carwow’s deals, there are already dozens of highly recommendable EVs with thousands off their list price. They include models that also qualify for the Electric Car Grant, which has kick-started a price war that is definitely benefitting consumers, if not manufacturers’ balance sheets.