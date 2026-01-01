Want to have the most driving fun? Buy a manual sports car while you can

When I was growing up, the cars that made my heart race weren’t necessarily the iconic poster cars. Plenty of young petrolheads were drawn to bright red Ferraris and shrieking Lamborghinis, but my passion was for more humble sports cars. They weren’t about lap times or top speed, but shape, noise, balance and feel instead. They made the thought of driving exciting long before I ever held a licence.

Yet along the way, involvement has been replaced by efficiency. Today, gearsticks and clutch pedals have given way to paddles and programming. I can admire these cars, but it’s harder to lust after them.

If, like me, you first fell in love with driving because of the sensations – the weight of a manual gear change, the timing of a downshift and the way a car’s chassis moves beneath you – then current new-car showrooms offer little comfort. Luckily, however, the second-hand market still does.

But of course, used sports cars are older, they often have fewer safety systems, and many have led more exciting lives than their adverts admit. They need proper tyres, proper servicing and a patient attitude. But if you’re chasing enjoyment rather than numbers, these are a small price to pay.