Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Want to have the most driving fun? Buy a manual sports car while you can

Auto Express’ content editor believes that, if you enjoy the sensation of driving, now is the time to buy a proper, manual sports car – before it’s too late

By:George Armitage
1 Jan 2026
Opinion - manual sports cars

When I was growing up, the cars that made my heart race weren’t necessarily the iconic poster cars. Plenty of young petrolheads were drawn to bright red Ferraris and shrieking Lamborghinis, but my passion was for more humble sports cars. They weren’t about lap times or top speed, but shape, noise, balance and feel instead. They made the thought of driving exciting long before I ever held a licence.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet along the way, involvement has been replaced by efficiency. Today, gearsticks and clutch pedals have given way to paddles and programming. I can admire these cars, but it’s harder to lust after them.

If, like me, you first fell in love with driving because of the sensations – the weight of a manual gear change, the timing of a downshift and the way a car’s chassis moves beneath you – then current new-car showrooms offer little comfort. Luckily, however, the second-hand market still does.

But of course, used sports cars are older, they often have fewer safety systems, and many have led more exciting lives than their adverts admit. They need proper tyres, proper servicing and a patient attitude. But if you’re chasing enjoyment rather than numbers, these are a small price to pay. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

And you don’t need supercar money to get something genuinely special. The sweet spot between £30,000 and £40,000 is where some of the last truly great manual sports cars can be found. These feel more involving and more soulful than many brand-new alternatives. Think Lotus Elise, Porsche Cayman or Boxster, and the manual version of Jaguar’s F-Type, if you can find one. 

True, none of these cars are perfect, but that is exactly their appeal. They come with compromises in everyday life because they were never designed to take your children to school or carry a weekly supermarket shop. They exist for one purpose, which is to put a smile on your face. They are raw, involving and occasionally awkward, yet they are fun. Modern cars isolate the driver and do everything for you. With these older sports cars, you’re part of the experience.

But they’re disappearing fast. Porsche has stopped taking orders for the current-generation Cayman and Boxster, which leaves only a handful of brand-new options available with a manual gearbox, such as the Mazda MX-5 and Lotus Emira. If you have always wanted a proper sports car with three pedals and a heartbeat, now is the time. Find a good used one, look after it, and take every excuse to drive it. Once the manual gearbox fades away, a large part of what made driving magic goes with it. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
Bring back the affordable convertible car market with more open-top options
Opinion - cheap convertbiles

Bring back the affordable convertible car market with more open-top options

Shane Wilkinson wishes for the cut-price drop-top to make a comeback
Opinion
24 Dec 2025
Electric cars are great, but not for everyone
Opinion - electric cars are great for some

Electric cars are great, but not for everyone

Mike Rutherford explains why Britain should follow in the EU’s footsteps
Opinion
23 Dec 2025
EVs won't be killing off the petrol car any time soon
Opinion - EV vs combustion

EVs won't be killing off the petrol car any time soon

Richard Ingram explains why plateauing consumer demand has changed the outlook for EVs
Opinion
17 Dec 2025

Most Popular

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
New Skoda Fabia 130 2026 review: a likeable warm hatch, but it’s no vRS
Skoda Fabia 130 - front tracking

New Skoda Fabia 130 2026 review: a likeable warm hatch, but it’s no vRS

The new 130 is the hottest Fabia we’ve seen in a while, but it’s also one of the most expensive
Road tests
29 Dec 2025
Jaguar will prove the naysayers wrong by building a monolith of design and taste
Jaguar design - opinion, header image

Jaguar will prove the naysayers wrong by building a monolith of design and taste

Jordan Katsianis thinks the criticism of Jaguar’s bold new approach is misplaced. If anything, it isn’t bold enough.
Opinion
29 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content