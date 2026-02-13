Two new electric hatchbacks will make 2026 a pivotal year for Cupra, as it seeks to kick on from delivering its one-millionth car and setting a new annual sales record of 328,800 units (up 32 per cent). Not bad for an eight-year-old car company.

We’ve spent some exclusive time with new CEO Markus Haupt to discuss how Cupra got here – and what’s coming next. He’s winding down at the end of a huge day: the official opening of its battery assembly plant at SEAT-Cupra’s HQ in Martorell, Barcelona. He’s been glad-handing the president of Catalonia and Spain’s minister for industry, as well as Volkswagen group bigwigs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s an emotional moment for the executive, whose family moved to Barcelona when he was eight and who started his career at SEAT in 2001. As head of production and logistics, he steered the four-year mission to create the battery facility on a cliff towering over the 600,000-capacity assembly plant. Finished packs – some 1,200 per day initially – will then abseil down a tunnel to the line below, where they’ll be fitted to the VW ID.Polo and the Cupra Raval.

The sporty Spanish supermini carries a huge weight of expectation. Affordable, made-in-Europe EVs are still relatively rare, and Spain – where cost-conscious cars dominate the market – is lagging behind the electrification average, along with Italy. Could the Raval power Cupra’s electric mix from 24 per cent last year to one-third, the quota required to pass the UK’s ZEV mandate target in 2026?