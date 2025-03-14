The future of the Cupra DarkRebel was put into doubt after Cupra’s previous CEO, Wayne Griffiths, left the company last year. The concept has been given a lifeline however as Cupra’s current boss, Markus Haupt, has declared his interest in bringing the DarkRebel to production.

We first saw the DarkRebel Concept at the Munich Motor Show way back in 2023, but as the Tavascan proved (hitting production four years after its concept) Cupra sometimes likes to take its time.

Speaking to Auto Express, Haupt reiterated that there’s still a chance that Cupra could build the DarkRebel as a halo car. “Yes, I mean for a brand like Cupra to bring a car like the DarkRebel to the streets is a dream. It’s something we’ll keep exploring for the future, we need to assure the positioning of the brand. It’s a nice dream,” he said.

A prerequisite for the DarkRebel to make production was outlined by Haupt as well. “It’s super important that when we have a show car like the DarkRebel, the series car looks identical to the show car. But sometimes show cars are there to make a statement. And we achieved that with the Dark Rebel and with the Tindaya – you will see I’m not lying in the future.”