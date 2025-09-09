Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Cupra Leon, Formentor and Terramar Tribe Editions get the green light

Recycled materials and green paint give the Cupra Tribe Edition models an environmental angle

By:Steve Walker
9 Sep 2025
Cupra Leon Tribe Edition - front10

Better known for its sporty take on VW Group technology, Cupra is pushing sustainability at the 2025 Munich Motor Show. The new Tribe Editions are a collection of models that will slot into the Cupra Formentor, Leon and Terramar ranges, offering what the brand calls a fresh ‘individualisation concept’. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Generally speaking, what you get is a new, and appropriately green, exterior paint colour called Manganese Matt, special alloy wheels made from 20 per cent recycled material, and a load of special interior finishes that are said to be sustainable. 

The Tribe Edition treatment is available right across Cupra’s powertrain range for the three models, from the entry-level 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine to the 2.0 TSI in the brand’s higher-performance cars and the e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid. Production is set to begin towards the end of the year and customers will no doubt be able to place orders before that. 

If you can’t wait, the Auto Express Buy A Car service currently has discounts of up to £9,000 on the new Leon, and at a similar level on the new Terramar at UK Cupra dealers.

What do you get with a Cupra Tribe Edition?

Cupra Tribe Editions range10

Running through the model range, there are subtle differences between the specs of Tribe Editions. The partly recycled alloy wheels have Sulphur Green highlights and come in 19-inch size for the Leon and Formentor, with the Terramar getting the 20-inch version. 

There’s more Sulphur Green inside on various trim elements, the interior plastics use 30 per cent recycled materials, and what Cupra calls 3D knitted technology is used for the fabric covering of the sports seats. This is 100 per cent recycled and created with a ‘computer-controlled knitting machine’ that knits every piece to size, eliminating the need for cutting and waste. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Munich Motor Show 2025 live: latest news and every IAA car that matters
Munich Motor Show 2025

Munich Motor Show 2025 live: latest news and every IAA car that matters

Munich 2025 has been the biggest motor show for Europe’s car brands in years, or even decades
News
9 Sep 2025
Leapmotor reveals performance brand, but will it come to the UK?
Leapmotor performance brand - rear teaser

Leapmotor reveals performance brand, but will it come to the UK?

Leapmotor is set to enter the electric hot-hatch game, with the recently-unveiled B05 being the first car to get the souped-up treatment
News
9 Sep 2025
New Cupra Tindaya concept previews future BMW iX3 rival
Cupra Tindaya concept - front

New Cupra Tindaya concept previews future BMW iX3 rival

The Cupra Tindaya’s outrageous styling is complemented by a radical cockpit design that puts the driver centre stage
News
8 Sep 2025
Want a £13k electric car? EU must change the rules, say carmakers
Citoren e-C3 - front tracking

Want a £13k electric car? EU must change the rules, say carmakers

European car manufacturers are calling for the rewriting of EV targets to help produce more affordable electric cars
News
8 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content