New Cupra Leon, Formentor and Terramar Tribe Editions get the green light

Better known for its sporty take on VW Group technology, Cupra is pushing sustainability at the 2025 Munich Motor Show. The new Tribe Editions are a collection of models that will slot into the Cupra Formentor, Leon and Terramar ranges, offering what the brand calls a fresh ‘individualisation concept’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Generally speaking, what you get is a new, and appropriately green, exterior paint colour called Manganese Matt, special alloy wheels made from 20 per cent recycled material, and a load of special interior finishes that are said to be sustainable.

The Tribe Edition treatment is available right across Cupra’s powertrain range for the three models, from the entry-level 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine to the 2.0 TSI in the brand’s higher-performance cars and the e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid. Production is set to begin towards the end of the year and customers will no doubt be able to place orders before that.

If you can’t wait, the Auto Express Buy A Car service currently has discounts of up to £9,000 on the new Leon, and at a similar level on the new Terramar at UK Cupra dealers.

What do you get with a Cupra Tribe Edition?

Running through the model range, there are subtle differences between the specs of Tribe Editions. The partly recycled alloy wheels have Sulphur Green highlights and come in 19-inch size for the Leon and Formentor, with the Terramar getting the 20-inch version.

There’s more Sulphur Green inside on various trim elements, the interior plastics use 30 per cent recycled materials, and what Cupra calls 3D knitted technology is used for the fabric covering of the sports seats. This is 100 per cent recycled and created with a ‘computer-controlled knitting machine’ that knits every piece to size, eliminating the need for cutting and waste.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.