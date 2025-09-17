Chinese manufacturer Changan has announced it will launch its Deepal S05 crossover in the UK by the end of the year. The Deepal S05 will join the recently revealed Deepal S07 mid-size SUV in a line-up that’s expected to continue to grow steadily, as the company actively expands its footprint in the UK market and across Europe.

Changan has had a presence in Europe for more than 20 years, including R&D centres in the UK, Italy, and Germany. Leaning on this experience, the company says it’s confident it can develop products specifically tailored to European consumers' needs, with a plan to utilise all-electric and hybrid powertrains.

Changan says it made more than 150 market-specific adaptations to ready the S07 for launch in the UK, while it also points out that the mid-size SUV achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Having made a splash at the recent IAA Mobility show in Munich, Changan's UK market launch is underway with 10 dealer groups already signed up, and a plan to have 60 outlets for nationwide coverage. Nic Thomas, Changan's UK Managing Director, confirmed: "We will bring the Changan Deepal S05 to the UK by the end of this year”.

The new model – a rival for the likes of the Kia EV3 – will double the brand's portfolio. Overseas, the S05 comes with pure electric or range-extender hybrid powertrains.

And there's plenty more to come: "We will have a range of price points and engines. Changan is a global automotive player with more than 60 vehicles in the pipeline." Though Thomas outlined the company’s pragmatic approach, stating: “We will only bring the right ones here that match UK automotive market needs."

While the Deepal S07 enters the market as a fully electric SUV, a hybrid version is also waiting in the wings.

