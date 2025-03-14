New Changan Deepal S07 just weeks from UK launch: beats Tesla Model Y on price, but not range
The Italian-designed EV only offers up to 295 miles, which can’t match the Model Y, the Skoda Enyaq or the Renault Scenic, either
Another day, another electric SUV from China is trying to pick a fight with the best-selling Tesla Model Y. Today’s challenger is the new Changan Deepal S07, which will be arriving on UK shores within the next few months and is priced from £39,950. That’s more than £5,000 less than than the starting price of its chief rival.
The price tag for the Deepal S07 is within a few hundred pounds of the Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai Ioniq 5 – two other electric mid-size SUVs we rate very highly – and undercuts fellow Chinese newcomer the XPeng G6 by a whisker. It can’t match the Renault Scenic though, which is available from close to £37k.
Range and charging look off the pace
But while the Deepal S07 can compete with rivals on price, its 295-mile claimed range is a long way off the class best, despite the car using a large 80kWh battery. For context, the most efficient version of the updated Tesla Model Y can cover up to 387 miles in one go, and even the base car has a 311-mile range.
The Deepal S07’s charging capabilities don’t make up for the range shortfall. It has a maximum charging speed of 92kW, and as a result it takes a whopping 48 minutes to get from 10 to 80 per cent. Most of the Changan’s competitors can do the same job in less than half an hour, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 needs as little as 18 minutes.
High specification, Italian design
At least ordering the car should be quick, because there’ll be a single specification equipped with a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, a head-up display with augmented reality navigation, 14-speaker sound system with speakers in the headrests, and heated and ventilated front seats.
Designed in Italy, the Deepal S07 has been given a look that is intended to be dynamic and sleek, while its minimalist interior is dominated by the huge central touchscreen. The car has achieved the maximum five-star crash-test safety rating from industry expert Euro NCAP, which is no surprise considering the army of driver assistance systems that also come as standard, including adaptive cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring and 360-degree surround-view camera.
With the first customer cars expected to arrive by September, the Changan Deepal S07 will probably go on sale in the summer but precisely when is still unclear.
What are Changan’s plans for the UK?
You won’t have heard of Changan before, but it’s been around for more than 40 years and is now one of the largest car manufacturers in China. It has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda in its domestic market, plus a UK R&D centre in Birmingham.
Much like Chery – another Chinese automotive giant which owns the Omoda and Jaecoo brands that recently launched in the UK – Changan operates several marques, including Deepal, that sold nearly a quarter of a million EVs globally last year alone.
But even before a single Deepal S07 has been sold in Europe, it’s been announced that the smaller, more affordable Deepal S05 SUV is on its way too, with a choice of pure-electric or range-extender hybrid powertrains. The Changan E07 electrified pick-up truck is apparently coming here as well, but exactly when hasn’t been confirmed yet.
It’s also unclear how the Deepal S07 and its siblings will be sold over here. We’re assuming the brand will rely on more traditional franchise dealerships as according to Leevon Tian, deputy general manager of Changan’s European holding company: “We have carefully selected partners who share our commitment to customer service excellence and have deep experience in their local markets.”
He added: “We are launching our European spare parts hub in the Netherlands, which will serve as the central distribution point for the dealer network, while there are more in planning. This infrastructure ensures that we can provide comprehensive sales and after-sales support from day one.”
Click here for our list of the best electric cars...
Find a car with the experts