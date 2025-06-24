The Volkswagen ID.4 is getting a substantial upgrade in 2026, with the electric family SUV set to receive new battery tech, a brand-new look and even a new nameplate with the ID.4 morphing into the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan.

The Volkswagen ID.4 might have only been on sale for four years in its current guise, but earlier this year at the Munich Motor Show, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schäfer, told us that as one of “our major-selling vehicles” ID.4“has to be updated to [Volkswagen’s] new design language”, and describing the next-generation SUV as “a fantastic car”.

We are waiting for official details to be announced, but what we do know is that the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan will adopt Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform, as well as lithium phosphate batteries (LFP) which should help lower list prices for entry-level cars.

We don’t expect VW to announce prices for the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan for a while yet, but as the new VW ID.4 is available from around £35,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we expect the ID. Tiguan to be priced around the same level.

Volkswagen ID.4 or Volkswagen ID. Tiguan?

Volkswagen has remained tight-lipped on what name its mid-size electric SUV will take, but there are strong hints that the ID.4 will be renamed as the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan.