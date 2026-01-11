While the ID.4 isn’t a car that delivers a sporty edge, there’s plenty of satisfaction in how the powertrain behaves. There’s strong acceleration from a standstill, while the mid-range response is also quick, so overtaking other traffic is easily done.

The suspension is pretty comfortable overall, delivering a firmer ride at lower speeds that improves the faster you go. Body roll is noticeable at higher cornering speeds, but there’s plenty of grip and the car never feels as if it’s about to lose control. Although, given that it’s not the most pleasant car to push hard in corners, you’re unlikely to want to explore its limits that often.

Instead, it’s better to revel in the car’s soft ride and cruising comfort, which is boosted by the standard-fit massage seats in the Black Edition. The massage functions can be programmed via the main touchscreen, and you can even move the seats via the display, so you can create more legroom in the back if you need it.

Not that rear-passenger space is tight, because the deep seats and flat floor offer plenty of space, while the Black Edition’s panoramic glass roof brightens the otherwise black interior no end.

The electric powertrain proved to be reasonably efficient during our time with the car in freezing conditions. We saw a return in the region of 2.8 miles per kWh, while higher-speed motorway driving didn’t seem to have a severe impact on efficiency. Unlike some rivals where the predicted range plummets with higher speeds, the ID.4 held steady and even added a couple of miles to the predicted distance.

One area where the ID.4 could be better is charging. A maximum rate of 175kW from a DC source is behind the class best these days, although a half-hour charge can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent capacity.

Model: Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 4MOTION Price from: £48,120 Powertrain: 77kWh battery, 2x electric motors Power/torque: 282bhp/545Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive 0-62mph/top speed: 6.6 seconds/112mph Range: 321 miles Max charging: 175kW (10-80% in 28min) Size (L/W/H): 4,584/2,771/1,634mm On sale: Now

