New Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 2026 review: sporty trim is worth the cash
The Volkswagen ID.4 is a great all-rounder, but the Black Edition might be the one to go for
Verdict
The Volkswagen ID.4 is a comfortable all-rounder that’s pretty easy to get along with, while Black Edition trim is largely worth the extra outlay just for the sportier massage seats that are fitted up front. We question whether 4MOTION four-wheel drive is worth having, though. The rear-wheel-drive model doesn’t struggle for traction, and the cash you save by picking it over the 4WD car could go towards a home wallbox to make life even easier.
Volkswagen had lofty aspirations for its electric ID models at launch. It wanted them to have the same impact on the new-car market as the Beetle or Golf, but the ID.3 hasn’t replaced the Golf in the family hatchback class, while the ID.4 SUV isn’t quite the Tiguan substitute that VW may have expected it to become.
However, it would be churlish to dismiss the ID.4 as an also-ran in the sector; if it was, then Ford wouldn’t have picked it as the basis for its Explorer and Capri models. The dedicated MEB electric platform offers a good base, and the ID.4 takes advantage of that with plenty of passenger space for its size and good comfort, although this comes at the expense of driving fun.
Used - available now
At the top of the range is the high-performance GTX, but just below that in the line-up is the car tested here, the Black Edition. This model is based on Match trim, but adds some gloss-black detailing outside, including for the alloy wheels, while there’s extra kit on board, too. Another key point is that Black Edition is only offered on the ID.4 Pro, so only the larger 77kWh battery is available. There’s just one more option that you can add on top of that, which is whether you choose 4MOTION four-wheel drive over the standard car’s two-wheel drive. Choose the former, and you’re looking at a list price of £48,120, which is £1,720 more than the rear-drive configuration, but more than £4,000 less than the top-spec GTX.
Power outputs are the same for either drive layout, with 282bhp and 545Nm of torque on offer, which delivers a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds as standard, or 6.6 seconds for the 4MOTION. On the road, the extra traction of the four-wheel drive system is hardly ever called upon, even when the roads are slippery, so we’d be happy enough to stick with rear-wheel drive. Yes, that’s the same configuration as the tail-happy original Beetle, but the ID.4 is set up to understeer when you reach the limit, while making the most of the power on the exit of a corner just sees the nose wash wide into understeer – the stability control is only really called upon if you’re pushing well beyond the car’s limits.
While the ID.4 isn’t a car that delivers a sporty edge, there’s plenty of satisfaction in how the powertrain behaves. There’s strong acceleration from a standstill, while the mid-range response is also quick, so overtaking other traffic is easily done.
The suspension is pretty comfortable overall, delivering a firmer ride at lower speeds that improves the faster you go. Body roll is noticeable at higher cornering speeds, but there’s plenty of grip and the car never feels as if it’s about to lose control. Although, given that it’s not the most pleasant car to push hard in corners, you’re unlikely to want to explore its limits that often.
Instead, it’s better to revel in the car’s soft ride and cruising comfort, which is boosted by the standard-fit massage seats in the Black Edition. The massage functions can be programmed via the main touchscreen, and you can even move the seats via the display, so you can create more legroom in the back if you need it.
Not that rear-passenger space is tight, because the deep seats and flat floor offer plenty of space, while the Black Edition’s panoramic glass roof brightens the otherwise black interior no end.
The electric powertrain proved to be reasonably efficient during our time with the car in freezing conditions. We saw a return in the region of 2.8 miles per kWh, while higher-speed motorway driving didn’t seem to have a severe impact on efficiency. Unlike some rivals where the predicted range plummets with higher speeds, the ID.4 held steady and even added a couple of miles to the predicted distance.
One area where the ID.4 could be better is charging. A maximum rate of 175kW from a DC source is behind the class best these days, although a half-hour charge can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent capacity.
|Model:
|Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Black Edition 4MOTION
|Price from:
|£48,120
|Powertrain:
|77kWh battery, 2x electric motors
|Power/torque:
|282bhp/545Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|6.6 seconds/112mph
|Range:
|321 miles
|Max charging:
|175kW (10-80% in 28min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,584/2,771/1,634mm
|On sale:
|Now
