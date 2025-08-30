Volkswagen ID.4 Pure Match review: a solid family EV there's very little reason to buy

The steering is slow, light and lacking in feel – fine for sedate diving but not a lot of fun when you’re on faster roads and want sharper responses. The Sport setting helps matters a little, but in this kind of driving the soft suspension brings a fair bit of body roll.

It’s therefore better to take things easy. The ID.4 is a comfortable car for long-distance driving when you do. In town, the soft ride takes the edge off rough surfaces well and doesn’t crash over big craters, but things do get more wobbly than in EVs like the Renault Scenic, which has a firmer ride but tighter body control.

There’s a lot of adjustment in the driving position and loads of headroom that taller drivers will appreciate. VW’s annoying steering-wheel buttons are still too easy to accidentally press when you’re driving, however.

In general, the ID.4 Pure Match might miss out on a lot of the equipment you get further up the range but the cabin still has that air of VW quality about it. The problem for the German firm is that many rival models in this space now match VW for materials and build quality while offering more interesting designs. There’s little in the way of flair or classy materials inside the ID.4; a few dashes of piano black plastic, some aluminium highlights, and that’s your lot.

What the ID.4 does offer is strong practicality. You’ve got the aforementioned generous headroom in all the seats, plus plenty of space in the back for adults – helped by the flat floor and foot space under the front seats. There’s lots of storage in the covered centre console, lined door pockets, and two large cup holders in the front, while rear seat passengers get door pockets and cup holders in the middle armrest.

The boot is very large at 543 litres with a nice low loading lip and space for two charging cables in the void beneath the floor. The rear seats don’t slide or fold flat, however, making it harder to get awkward items inside.