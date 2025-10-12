Plug-in hybrid efficiency

Quality cabin with a big boot

Just £280.76 a month

You know what you’re going to get from a modern Mazda, solid engineering, a high quality interior and a decent driving experience. You can now add ‘a great lease deal’ to that list, at least for as long as this one on the Mazda CX-60 lasts.

The CX-60 is Mazda’s posh mid-size SUV rival to premium options including BMW’s X3 and Audi’s Q5, and it can live with both in terms of the quality of the cabin. There’s also a large boot and a clever plug-in hybrid system that will get you 39-miles on electric power alone, according to the official WLTP tests.

The deal we found through our Buy A Car service is being offered by Leasing Options and amounts to a two-year contract with a £280.76 monthly payment. You’ll need an initial payment of £3,719 to get the ball rolling. The mileage limit is a modest 5,000 miles but you can extend that for an extra charge.

The car is an Exclusive Line model, which is the base trim level in the range but you still get leather seats, 18” alloy wheels and a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.