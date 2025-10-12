Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone

Mazda’s impressive CX-60 SUV is a worthy Car Deal of the Day on a two-year deal at £280 per month

By:Steve Walker
12 Oct 2025
Mazda CX-60 - front cornering
  • Plug-in hybrid efficiency
  • Quality cabin with a big boot 
  • Just £280.76 a month 

You know what you’re going to get from a modern Mazda, solid engineering, a high quality interior and a decent driving experience. You can now add ‘a great lease deal’ to that list, at least for as long as this one on the Mazda CX-60 lasts. 

The CX-60 is Mazda’s posh mid-size SUV rival to premium options including BMW’s X3 and Audi’s Q5, and it can live with both in terms of the quality of the cabin. There’s also a large boot and a clever plug-in hybrid system that will get you 39-miles on electric power alone, according to the official WLTP tests. 

The deal we found through our Buy A Car service is being offered by Leasing Options and amounts to a two-year contract with a £280.76 monthly payment. You’ll need an initial payment of £3,719 to get the ball rolling. The mileage limit is a modest 5,000 miles but you can extend that for an extra charge. 

The car is an Exclusive Line model, which is the base trim level in the range but you still get leather seats, 18” alloy wheels and a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto

Power comes from Mazda’s SkyActive plug-in hybrid system. It’s a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 17.8kWh battery matched to an electric motor. Together, this brings a sizable 323bhp and 500Nm of torque distributed to all four of the CX-60’s wheels. It’s not the sharpest car to drive, especially by Mazda’s high standards, but it’s fast in a straight line, with a 0-62mph time of 7.4s. The engine sounds pretty good, too.   

If you’re enamoured with the prospect of driving a Mazda CX-60, you might want to consider buying one instead of leasing. Mazda is currently offering 0% finance and a £2,000 deposit contribution to buyers taking out a PCP deal. This will come to around £429 per month so it’s a lot more than this £280 lease but you would build up equity in the car and have the option of owning it in the end. 

Mazda CX-60 - dash

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-60 deals page.

Check out the Mazda CX-60 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

