Car Deal of the Day: stylish Polestar 4 drops to a new level of cheapness

Sleek design complemented by stunning interior

Well-equipped and featuring impressive Google tech

£288 per month with £3,809 initial payment

A few weeks ago, we thought we found the Polestar 4 for an absolute steal at £310 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Turns out we were very wrong, because the svelte, sophisticated and spacious EV can now be yours for only £288 a month – you’ll pay more than that for a mid-range Volkswagen Golf!

This two-year lease deal for the Polestar 4 comes from Carparison and it requires an initial payment of just £3,809, followed by monthly payments of £288. The deal includes the standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year, however if you want to make the most of this car’s long range, you can increase it to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £350 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We wouldn’t even blame people for wanting to spend longer with the Polestar 4, and three-year lease deals are available from £333 per month.

This may be the entry-level Polestar 4, however it features a 100kWh capacity battery that offers an equally huge 385 miles of range, Plus it comes with the optional Pilot Pack which combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist to make long motorway journeys as relaxing as possible.

But the real highlight is the exceptional interior. You get crisp modern design, sustainable yet high-quality materials and impressive technology, including a super-sharp 10.2-inch driver’s display and a massive 15.4-inch touchscreen that uses intuitive Google-based software.

The reason you might have heard about this car before is there’s no rear window. The designers wanted rear-seat passengers to have as much space as possible – and there is indeed lots, plus a large 526-litre boot – while retaining the sleek styling. So the Polestar gets a digital rear-view mirror with an 8.9-inch display that, thankfully, is nice and clear.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.

Check out the Polestar 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…