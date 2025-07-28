Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Polestar 4 drops to a new level of cheapness

This cutting-edge coupe for less than £300 per month is our Deal of the Day for October 11, and an absolute no-brainer

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Oct 2025
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot
  • Sleek design complemented by stunning interior
  • Well-equipped and featuring impressive Google tech
  • £288 per month with £3,809 initial payment

A few weeks ago, we thought we found the Polestar 4 for an absolute steal at £310 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Turns out we were very wrong, because the svelte, sophisticated and spacious EV can now be yours for only £288 a month – you’ll pay more than that for a mid-range Volkswagen Golf!

This two-year lease deal for the Polestar 4 comes from Carparison and it requires an initial payment of just £3,809, followed by monthly payments of £288. The deal includes the standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year, however if you want to make the most of this car’s long range, you can increase it to 10,000 miles and still pay less than £350 per month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We wouldn’t even blame people for wanting to spend longer with the Polestar 4, and three-year lease deals are available from £333 per month. 

This may be the entry-level Polestar 4, however it features a 100kWh capacity battery that offers an equally huge 385 miles of range, Plus it comes with the optional Pilot Pack which combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist to make long motorway journeys as relaxing as possible.

But the real highlight is the exceptional interior. You get crisp modern design, sustainable yet high-quality materials and impressive technology, including a super-sharp 10.2-inch driver’s display and a massive 15.4-inch touchscreen that uses intuitive Google-based software.

The reason you might have heard about this car before is there’s no rear window. The designers wanted rear-seat passengers to have as much space as possible – and there is indeed lots, plus a large 526-litre boot – while retaining the sleek styling. So the Polestar gets a digital rear-view mirror with an 8.9-inch display that, thankfully, is nice and clear.

Polestar 4 - dashboard, head on

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.

Deals on Polestar 4 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New in-stock Audi Q6Cash £53,358Avg. savings £8,289
New Audi Q6

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £36,235Avg. savings £3,959
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Polestar 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: A VW Golf R for £15 more monthly than a GTI?
Volkswagen Golf R - full froint

Car Deal of the Day: A VW Golf R for £15 more monthly than a GTI?

It’s a car that can do it all – the Golf R is our Deal of the Day for October 10.
News
10 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for £215 a month
Renault 4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for £215 a month

It has style and panache by the bucketload and yet doesn’t cost the earth to own. The Renault 4 is our Deal of the Day for October 9
News
9 Oct 2025
Best car leasing deals 2025
Best leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2025

Find the best car leasing deals with the experts
Best cars & vans
9 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 kicks Tesla Model 3 hard with this low price
MG IM5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG IM5 kicks Tesla Model 3 hard with this low price

It’s the new kid on the block, yet costs less than its rivals – the MG IM5 is our Deal of the Day for October 8
News
8 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
Kia battery passport application could spark a used EV revolution
Kia EV3 - front action

Kia battery passport application could spark a used EV revolution

The technology, developed by Scottish firm Dukosi, can provide car battery health data down to the single-cell level
News
9 Oct 2025
Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content