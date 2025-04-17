Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: leap into EV motoring in a Leapmotor C10 for £167 a month

The Leapmotor C10 offers tremendous value for money, and could be very tempting for those considering a new EV. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 8.

By:Ryan Birch
8 Jan 2026
Leapmotor C10 - front
  • Premium-car levels of standard equipment
  • 263-mile range on a charge
  • Just £167.04 a month

Considering making the switch to an electric car but want to do so in the most affordable way possible? Our Deal of the Day could be right up your street.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the hugely spacious and tremendously well equipped Leapmotor C10 for a shockingly low £167 a month, making it one of the cheapest EVs available in our marketplace. 

All that's needed to get this electrifying offer off the ground is an initial payment of £2,358.48, with mileage limited to 5,000 a year. If you want a little more flexibility, an 8,000-mile agreement can be had for £182.64 a month with £2,545.68 put down as the initial payment. 

Not only is the monthly outlay low, but the car itself is packed with equipment. 

Leapmotor only offers its cars in one high specification, so with this C10, you'll be treated to premium big-car luxuries like a 14.6-inch touchscreen with 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, front seats that are both heated and ventilated, ambient lighting, and a panoramic roof. 

The free colour is an upmarket shade of dark green, while 20-inch alloys complete the classy exterior look.

The C10 gets a 69.9kWh battery pack giving an unremarkable range of 263 miles, but a 218bhp electric motor gives a punchy 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds.

Leapmotor C10 - dash

Sure, rivals like the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic E-Tech deliver a more resolved driving experience, but there's nothing too wrong with the way the C10 gets down the road. It's quiet and stress-free, plus you'll have that happy feeling knowing that you're paying buttons for a modern electric SUV

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor C10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor C10 page.

Deals on Leapmotor C10 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £35,205Avg. savings £6,625
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £35,943Avg. savings £3,523
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £48,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Leapmotor C10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

