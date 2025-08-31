Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

Premium badge and strong standard kit

Relaxing drive promising an average of over 40mpg

Just £240.61 a month

Today’s Deal of the Day is proof you don’t have to spend a premium to get your hands on a premium car; the Volvo XC40 is available to lease for only a snip more than mainstream equivalents such as the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson.

The XC40 has been around for a while, but its sleek design ensures it still feels fresh even in 2026. Even more enticing than the XC40’s Thor’s Hammer headlights and minimalist Swedish styling is the 3-year deal we’ve found here, courtesy of Carwow Leasey on Auto Express’ Buy a Car service, which will get you the stealthy Plus Dark model on your driveway for just £240 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s an initial down payment of £3,182.32, but the low monthly fee and the XC40’s fuel-sipping 2.0-litre petrol engine should make it frugal to run. Plus, if you wish to travel more than 5,000 miles per year, you can bump up the maximum mileage to 8,000 for just over £17 per month – a worthwhile investment for the added peace of mind, if you ask us.

Not only is the XC40 comfortable on longer journeys, it’s also a pretty competent family car, too. Legroom is good in the rear, and there are ISOFIX points for car seats. The 443-litre boot is spacious enough for trips away or the weekly shop, while a powered bootlid makes loading and unloading a breeze.

In terms of kit, the XC40 Plus Dark, as its name suggests, goes over-and-above the standard model with some gloss black exterior styling cues, and a few extra creature comforts. These include blind-spot monitoring, suede upholstery with an electric driver’s seat, and ambient lighting.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC40 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC40 page.

Check out the Volvo XC40 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…