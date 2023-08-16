JLR is gearing up to reveal a new, fully electric SUV which we expect will be called the Land Rover Defender Sport. This new model will essentially be a ‘baby’ version of the Defender, and while it’ll offer similarly chunky styling and off-road capability, prices are set to be lower than those of its full-sized sibling.

While Land Rover has toyed with the ‘mini Defender’ idea for several years, it has only recently confirmed that the finished product is now officially in the works, and it’ll replace the ageing Discovery Sport.

What will the ‘baby’ Defender look like?

We’ve previously seen road-going prototypes of the new Defender Sport in near-production form, and these gave us our first look at how Land Rover’s designers are transferring the bulky Defender’s design into a more compact package.

As our exclusive image shows, we expect the new baby Defender will have a boxy and upright shape, but there will be a few key changes over its big brother. These include thinner front lights and a sleeker angle to the nose, making it less bluff than we’re used to on a Defender.

Black-coloured lower bumpers and wheelarches will give it an off-roader look, and our pictures show the car fitted with rugged-looking wheels and off-road tyres. However, just as with the full-sized Defender, buyers will also be able to choose a more road-biased look, with larger wheels and body-coloured panels.

Land Rover knows its customers love customising their cars, so contrasting roof colours, decal packs, wheelarch extensions and off-road gear such as chunky roof racks will all be part of the offering.

What platform will underpin the new Defender Sport?

The baby Defender will differ from its big brother largely in terms of proportions, which come courtesy of a new EMA platform. Unlike the full-sized model, which runs combustion engines lengthwise under the bonnet, the new electric architecture is packaged more efficiently. This is better for cabin space, but means having a longer front overhang.