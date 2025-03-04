New Mercedes GLC prototype review: fully-electric EQC replacement is a promising package
Mercedes’ next all-electric SUV has borrowed tech from the EQXX, and we've taken an early drive to see the result
Verdict
A brief drive in Mercedes’ all-new GLC EV has been revealing, with the prototype showing real promise in this competitive class. Mercedes understands how important this best-selling model is to customers, and it’s applied lots of technology developed for its EQXX record-breaking EV test car to its big-selling SUV. The result is the promise of good range, fast charging and ample space and performance, though we’ll only really know how good it is when we drive production versions later this year.
The charge is still on at Mercedes, with its biggest-selling model in 2024 set to make the switch to battery power in 2025. We’ve secured a very early drive of a prototype GLC with EQ Technology, as the pure BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version of the GLC is dubbed. It’s based on the firm’s EV-specific platform, dubbed MB.EA.
Mercedes is remaining tight-lipped about the specifics, but we understand that there will be both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive (4Matic) versions, the former using a motor driving the rear axle, with the 4Matic also gaining a front motor with de-coupling technology to allow drive to be apportioned to all four wheels.
That rear motor features a two-speed gearbox to boost performance and economy. How it will apportion the drive in the 4Matic will depend on the road conditions and the driving style; in the driver-selectable modes of Comfort, Sport and Terrain the split will be rear-wheel drive in Comfort, 33:66 front to rear in Sport and a 50:50 split in Terrain.
We’re riding in, and driving, that 4Matic model, with two motors, the combined output being around 360kW, or a touch over 482bhp. That’s enough to make the GLC feel brisk, even when being driven on snow with winter tyres, where we join Mercedes-Benz engineers as they test the stability, traction and drivetrain in the extreme conditions in northern Sweden.
Batteries don’t work well in cold conditions, but efficient thermal management, as well as cabin heating and cooling, is aided by an air-side heat pump, this also allowing the GLC its high charging potential. The 800V technology means the battery can be charged at a rate of 320kW 10 minutes will deliver enough for around 160 miles of driving.
The battery pack is 94.5kWh, which should offer a range in the region of around 400 miles, although smaller packs will also be available. That top-tier battery, like the CLA BEV, which Mercedes is also revealing shortly, comes with anodes with silicon oxide blended to graphite, which brings the advantages of greater energy density, allied with lighter weight – again to the benefit of efficiency and performance.
Behind the wheel, the GLC feels brisk, although it’s not the performance that impresses the most but the feel. There’s some feedback from the steering, while the brake pedal – so often a weak point in electric vehicles – feels natural and progressive. That’s thanks to Merc’s new braking system, which combines the functions of a traditional set-up into a compact module that juggles the stopping power via recuperation and the friction brakes to very good effect.
The optional air suspension does a fine job of managing the GLC’s mass, while the rear-wheel steering that comes with it aids manoeuvrability at low speed and stability at high speed. Obviously, on such a short drive and in such extreme conditions proper driving impressions aren’t really possible, but the GLC shows real promise.
There’s decent space inside, too; the GLC isn’t taller or wider but it has had a stretch in the wheelbase, to the benefit of cabin space. That’s particularly notable in the rear, where there’s a lot more room for adults. Boot space will likely be the same as its combustion relative, although the GLC BEV gets under-bonnet storage of around 100 litres. For bigger loads the GLC will be able to tow up to 2,400kg.
|Model:
|Mercedes GLC EV
|Price
|TBC
|On sale:
|Late 2025
|Powertrain:
|94.5kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power
|480bhp
|0-62mph:
|TBC
|Top speed:
|TBC
|Range:
|400 miles
|Charging:
|320kW, 10-80% TBC
|Size (L/W/H):
|TBC