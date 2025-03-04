New Mercedes GLC prototype review: fully-electric EQC replacement is a promising package

Used - available now 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 69,135 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L Cash £18,250 View GLC 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 53,850 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L Cash £17,994 View GLC 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 44,662 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £22,344 View GLC 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 39,975 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £23,797 View GLC

We’re riding in, and driving, that 4Matic model, with two motors, the combined output being around 360kW, or a touch over 482bhp. That’s enough to make the GLC feel brisk, even when being driven on snow with winter tyres, where we join Mercedes-Benz engineers as they test the stability, traction and drivetrain in the extreme conditions in northern Sweden.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Batteries don’t work well in cold conditions, but efficient thermal management, as well as cabin heating and cooling, is aided by an air-side heat pump, this also allowing the GLC its high charging potential. The 800V technology means the battery can be charged at a rate of 320kW 10 minutes will deliver enough for around 160 miles of driving.

The battery pack is 94.5kWh, which should offer a range in the region of around 400 miles, although smaller packs will also be available. That top-tier battery, like the CLA BEV, which Mercedes is also revealing shortly, comes with anodes with silicon oxide blended to graphite, which brings the advantages of greater energy density, allied with lighter weight – again to the benefit of efficiency and performance.

Behind the wheel, the GLC feels brisk, although it’s not the performance that impresses the most but the feel. There’s some feedback from the steering, while the brake pedal – so often a weak point in electric vehicles – feels natural and progressive. That’s thanks to Merc’s new braking system, which combines the functions of a traditional set-up into a compact module that juggles the stopping power via recuperation and the friction brakes to very good effect.

The optional air suspension does a fine job of managing the GLC’s mass, while the rear-wheel steering that comes with it aids manoeuvrability at low speed and stability at high speed. Obviously, on such a short drive and in such extreme conditions proper driving impressions aren’t really possible, but the GLC shows real promise.

There’s decent space inside, too; the GLC isn’t taller or wider but it has had a stretch in the wheelbase, to the benefit of cabin space. That’s particularly notable in the rear, where there’s a lot more room for adults. Boot space will likely be the same as its combustion relative, although the GLC BEV gets under-bonnet storage of around 100 litres. For bigger loads the GLC will be able to tow up to 2,400kg.