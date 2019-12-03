Verdict

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is a compelling addition to the saloon car line-up. The only thing it really lacks when compared with other versions is punchy acceleration, and in everyday driving it’s more than fast enough for most needs. The efficient powertrain and pleasant driving experience are welcome, while competitive pricing is the icing on the cake.

While robots and rockets are seen as the bright new future for Tesla and its associated industries, it’s the Model 3 and Model Y that consistently bring home the bacon for the US company. The Model Y is a regular in the top 10 UK sales charts, while regular adjustments to trims and specifications have helped to keep them competitive in the increasingly busy EV sector.

With a wave of Chinese models now coming to market to steal sales from established players – and those sales figures mean that Tesla is now very much part of the establishment – the US firm has seen fit to introduce new value-minded versions of both the Model Y and Model 3. We tried the former at the end of 2025, when it proved to be a better option than the Smart #5 and Kia EV5. Now it’s the turn of the newly launched Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive to see if it can offer a compelling case for itself.