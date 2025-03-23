Mainstream electric cars have been with us for several years now, and as more and more drivers decide to make the switch, the used electric car market is starting to offer some very tempting prices.

It’s not just used car buyers that can reap the benefits, either, as brand-new EVs are also gradually becoming cheaper to buy as the competition heats up. For a budget of around £45,000 you can pick up some truly top-shelf electric cars, but is it better to buy used or brand-new?

Our expert road testers have lined up two fierce electric executive rivals to help you make your decision. The Tesla Model 3 has been a stalwart in this segment for years while the Porsche Taycan brings an element of sporting heritage into the mix. Whichever car you prefer, though, there’s no denying that both models offer strong battery range and plenty of prestige. So which one should you buy? Read on to find out.

New: Tesla Model 3

Our pick: Tesla Model 3 Highland Long Range RWD

Price: £44,990

Standard kit: 18-inch alloys, 15-inch central screen, reversing camera, sentry mode

Key stats: 5.0 miles/kWh, 0g/km CO2, 4.9secs 0-62mph

VED: £620 for five years (from April 2025)

Insurance group: 38

Warranty: Four years/60,000 miles