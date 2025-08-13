The enormous reduction is the result of Nissan having to whittle the starting price down to below £37,000 in order for the longer-range models to be eligible for the EV grant. As with the Ariya’s other powertrain, customers can upgrade to a higher specification and still get the Government discount.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As added bonuses, the price difference between the two battery sizes has dropped from £6,000 to just £2,000, plus more versions of the Ariya now avoid the £40,000 luxury car tax threshold, reducing running costs.

Even though the all-wheel-drive e-4ORCE versions of the Ariya don’t qualify for the EV grant, Nissan has still reduced their prices by more than £5,000, so they’re now available from £45,500 – about £6,500 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y. The high-performance Ariya Nismo costs the same as before: £56,630.

Fiona Mackay, marketing director for Nissan GB, said: “Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design, and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.”

New Nissan Ariya Shiro edition announced

At the same time, it’s been confirmed that a new special edition called the Ariya Shiro is coming soon and will also start from £33,500, because it’ll qualify for the £1,500 Government grant. It will feature the 63kWh battery, an exclusive monotone pearlescent white paint, Nissan’s ProPILOT driver-assistance system, a wireless smartphone charger and the Design Pack, which includes LED front foglights and rear privacy glass.

So far, no car from any manufacturer has qualified for the maximum £3,750 Government grant, including the new Nissan Micra, which will start from £21,495 when it goes on sale next month. However, Nissan is confident the all-new third-generation Leaf arriving later this year will be eligible for the highest possible grant.

The Electric Car Grant will automatically be applied to the price of eligible vehicles, meaning buyers won’t have to do anything to secure the savings.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…