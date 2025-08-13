Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Nissan Ariya gets massive £9,000 price cut thanks to new Electric Car Grant

The 2022 Auto Express Car of the Year is cheaper than it’s ever been, with prices now starting from £33,500

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Aug 2025
Nissan Ariya - main image

The Nissan Ariya is the latest electric car to have its prices slashed to ensure it’s eligible for the Government’s new Electric Car Grant (ECG). But rather than the manufacturer trimming off a couple of hundred pounds, the former Auto Express Car of the Year is now more than £9,000 cheaper than it was just last week. 

Prices for the sleek electric family SUV used to start from £39,655. However, thanks to Nissan and a Government-funded discount of £1,500, the entry-level 63kWh Engage model now costs £33,500 – £6,155 less than before.

The base model offers up to 251 miles of range, and because all editions with the same powertrain are eligible for the ECG, the more well appointed Advance trim now starts from £37,500 and the top Evolve spec is available from £42,500. 

However, the long-range 87kWh Ariya, which is good for up to 329 miles on a single charge, has received an even larger cut of £9,155. Prices for an Ariya with the bigger battery used to start from £44,655, but this edition is now available from £35,500.

To see how much you can save you a new Nissan Ariya, check out the latest prices through the Auto Express Buy a Car service. Alternatively you can also find great deals on used Nissan Ariya models.

The enormous reduction is the result of Nissan having to whittle the starting price down to below £37,000 in order for the longer-range models to be eligible for the EV grant. As with the Ariya’s other powertrain, customers can upgrade to a higher specification and still get the Government discount. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As added bonuses, the price difference between the two battery sizes has dropped from £6,000 to just £2,000, plus more versions of the Ariya now avoid the £40,000 luxury car tax threshold, reducing running costs.

Even though the all-wheel-drive e-4ORCE versions of the Ariya don’t qualify for the EV grant, Nissan has still reduced their prices by more than £5,000, so they’re now available from £45,500 – about £6,500 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y. The high-performance Ariya Nismo costs the same as before: £56,630. 

Fiona Mackay, marketing director for Nissan GB, said: “Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design, and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.”

New Nissan Ariya Shiro edition announced

At the same time, it’s been confirmed that a new special edition called the Ariya Shiro is coming soon and will also start from £33,500, because it’ll qualify for the £1,500 Government grant. It will feature the 63kWh battery, an exclusive monotone pearlescent white paint, Nissan’s ProPILOT driver-assistance system, a wireless smartphone charger and the Design Pack, which includes LED front foglights and rear privacy glass.

So far, no car from any manufacturer has qualified for the maximum £3,750 Government grant, including the new Nissan Micra, which will start from £21,495 when it goes on sale next month. However, Nissan is confident the all-new third-generation Leaf arriving later this year will be eligible for the highest possible grant.

The Electric Car Grant will automatically be applied to the price of eligible vehicles, meaning buyers won’t have to do anything to secure the savings. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Great leasing deals on the Nissan Ariya and its rivals

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

New Nissan AriyaFrom £354 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £454 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £313 ppm**
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content