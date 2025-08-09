Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch

The hatchback of the moment is amongst a raft of 13 cars from Renault, Alpine, Nissan and Vauxhall confirmed to receive the government’s Electric Car Grant, bringing the starting price of the retro-styled Renault 5 supermini down to just £21,495. The new models are in addition to six Citroens confirmed earlier this week.

But no car has yet qualified for the higher £3,750 amount, with all 19 now announced models coming in at the lower £1,500 level.

Buyers will now be able to secure a grant on a new 5, as well as other EV models in the Renault line-up such as the boxier Renault 4 (now £25,495), the Renault Megane hatchback (now £30,995) and the Renault Scenic SUV (now £35,495).

Furthermore, if the 5 isn’t quite sporty enough for you, Renault has confirmed that the R5’s sporty sibling, the Alpine A290 will also qualify, although the most-powerful GTS model doesn’t make the cut, as this costs over the £37,000 threshold.

The 5’s cutesier cousin, the Nissan Micra (which shares many of its parts and matches the Renault on price) will also get the government £1,500 discount, as will the larger Nissan Ariya SUV. This previously started from £39,655, with Nissan chopping enough from the list price to get the entry Engage trim below £37,000.