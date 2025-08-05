Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Electric Car Grant shock! First six cars announced, but none get the full £3,750 saving

Citroen’s line-up of electric cars will receive a £1,500 discount, although all miss out on the top £3,750 saving

By:Tom Jervis
4 Aug 2025
Citoren e-C3 - front static

The first batch of cars to get the government’s new Electric Car Grant have been announced, although none of the six EV models qualify for the full amount despite being made in the UK and Europe, raising questions about how many – or perhaps how few – will be eligible for the top £3,750 price cut.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Government has announced the first models to receive the ECG will all be from Citroen: the Citroen e-C3 supermini, plus its SUV e-C3 Aircross sibling, the Citroen e-C4 in regular family hatch and swooping e-C4 X forms, the Citroen e-C5 Aircross SUV and the spacious Citroen e-Berlingo MPV.

Can't wait for an electric Citroen? You can get great deals on a new Citroen e-C3, new Citroen e-C4 and more with our Find a Car service.

As above, all will be receiving a £1,500 discount courtesy of the government, bringing the price of the Citroen e-C3 down to just £20,595 for all – including those making use of Auto Express’ Buy A Car service. Meanwhile, the Citroen e-C5 Aircross will now start from £32,565, while the top-spec Max model (£39,345 without grant) shares its powertrain and battery configuration, so will also get the grant.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant and are delighted to be the first to have our electric range approved and eligible,” responded Citroen’s UK managing director, Greg Taylor. “At Citroen, we want everyone to have the opportunity to make the switch to an electric car and this support will help make our cars more accessible for our customers.”

The Electric Car Grant will automatically be applied to the price of eligible vehicles, meaning buyers won’t have to do anything to secure the savings. Such discounts are set to continue alongside Citroen’s current finance offers, including a deal which, if you place a 20 per cent deposit, allows you interest free credit for a fixed 24-month PCP term.

Nevertheless, while discounts are almost always good news for thrifty car buyers, this announcement does raise concerns about how few cars may be eligible for the top tier of the government’s EV grant. 

The original assumption was that cars built in places such as the UK and EU are likely to be the ones in-line for the biggest savings; Citroen’s announcement suggests that even with the low-carbon energy usage of countries such as the UK, France and Spain, this isn’t quite green enough in the government’s eyes for the most generous grants.

Regardless, Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “With the first models approved today and more to come over the next few weeks, this summer we’re making owning an electric car cheaper, easier, and a reality for thousands more people across the UK.”

Great Citroen leasing deals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £209 ppm**
Citroen C4

Citroen C4

New Citroen C4From £310 ppm**
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

New Citroen C5 AircrossFrom £383 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

US trade tariffs have cost Stellantis £260m, so far
Fiat 600e UK - front cornering

US trade tariffs have cost Stellantis £260m, so far

The Trump tariffs are making life difficult for car manufacturers with global operations who need to sell cars in the US
News
22 Jul 2025
New Citroen 2CV: plans for the icon's return, risks and rewards
Citroen 2CV Modern render

New Citroen 2CV: plans for the icon's return, risks and rewards

We've spoken to Citroen bosses on their plans to reboot the 2CV and whether they should go retro or futuristic
News
9 Jul 2025
Citroen recall: dealer network overwhelmed as thousands told to stop driving “immediately”
Citroen C3 Mk2 - front tracking

Citroen recall: dealer network overwhelmed as thousands told to stop driving “immediately”

‘Stop-drive’ order comes following the death of a woman in France suspected to have been caused by a faulty Takata airbag
News
3 Jul 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra aren't waiting around for the government grant by cutting £1,500 from their EV prices
News
2 Aug 2025
Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range
Auto Express team standing with a selection of EVs underneath a lightning storm

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range

Five EVs under £24k have joined Dacia’s Spring on the UK market. How far can you go on a budget? We find out
Features
30 Jul 2025
New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment
MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome Pack - front

New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment

It’s as simple as black and white for new MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman Monochrome
News
1 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content