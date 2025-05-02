Renault 4 review

At 100kW, the Renault 4’s charging speeds are comparable to its closest rivals – identical to those of the Ford Puma Gen-E and the various Stellantis compact SUVs, plus marginally quicker than the MINI Aceman’s.

One feature that the Renault 4 has is vehicle-to-load capability. This means you can plug an adaptor into the car that allows you to charge external devices. The power source is rated at 3.7kW.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Renault 4 E-Tech 52kWh 247 miles 27

Insurance groups

There are three versions of the Renault 4, but they only fall into two insurance groups. The Evolution model is in group 28, while the higher-spec Techno is in 27 (likely to be a group lower because front parking sensors are added) and the range-topping Iconic is also in group 28. These groups are all a little high, especially when you consider the Puma Gen-E is in groups 18 and 19.

Tax

The all-electric powertrain helps keep running costs low for business users, while road tax isn’t affected by the £40,000 luxury car tax premium. You will still have to pay the standard rate of annual vehicle excise duty (VED), as EVs are no longer exempt from it.

Depreciation

Residuals in the mid-50 per cent range are pretty good for a small electric SUV. In comparison, the Puma Gen-E and Aceman are slightly lower in the 48-51 per cent ballpark, depending on spec, while the Renault 5 has residuals of just under 50 per cent.

Interior, design & technology With the R5 offering one of the best small-car cabins around, Renault saw fit to leave it alone for the R4

Pros Cons R5’s neat cabin details are carried over intact

The touchscreen system is easy to get along with

Physical climate controls are separate from the screen Easy to confuse the drive selector with the wiper stalk

The drive mode selector works counter-intuitively

Some harder plastics are used on lower sections of the dashboard and door cards

Renault is on a bit of a roll at the moment with its designs. From the modern looking Renault Scenic and the neat facelifts of the Clio and Captur, to the retro-modern charm of the Renault 5, there is plenty of good styling coming out of the French firm. The Renault 4 is no different, and judging by the sideways glances and looks of admiration we received when driving the car on its European launch, this reimagination of one of the French brand’s most famous past hits looks set to be a popular one.

Interior and dashboard design

Step inside, and things start to look very familiar, because while the Renault 4’s exterior looks unique, the interior design is lifted wholesale from the Renault 5. While we’d often cry out for a little more individuality between two models which look so different on the outside, the R5’s fantastic cabin is a pretty strong starting point. There are some new materials – we’re fans of the denim-like one offered in mid-spec Techno trim – and the seats themselves are slightly softer thanks to different padding.

Materials and build quality

Drivers get a funky-looking dash, which feels as expensive as anything else in the class, and has been designed with some genuine thought to usability. The climate controls take the form of a bank of physical switches, while those who find modern driver-assist features a little irritating can engage as few or as many as they choose with a double press of a programmable button to the side of the steering wheel – still among the most intuitive workarounds of the regulations that mandate these systems must always turn on when the car is started.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The R4 and R5 get the same infotainment set-up, and it’s comfortably the best in this segment. The Google-based operating system looks great, loads quickly and is easy to figure out. Route planning displays the estimated battery percentage left at the end of a journey, and can pre-condition the battery if you’re navigating to a charging station – ensuring the charge speeds are at their best when the car arrives.