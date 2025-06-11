Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Renault 4 to the rescue! New Vision 4Rescue concept is a hi-tech toolbox on wheels

This new Renault 4 concept features four-wheel drive, technology to restore communications after a disaster, and its own observation drone

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Jun 2025
Renault Vision 4 Rescue concept - front20

The original Renault 4 was used for lots of different things throughout its life, including as an ambulance and a police car, and now the 21st-century interpretation has been repurposed by the emergency services to meet all the needs of the modern fire service. 

The new Renault Vision 4Rescue concept has been designed with help from firefighters and is essentially a hi-tech toolbox on wheels with some unique features. For instance, the large box on the roof isn’t for storing hoses; instead it houses an observation drone, plus antennas and other equipment for restoring communication networks in the wake of a disaster.

In total, the concept features close to 20 interconnected solutions, part of an ecosystem developed by Software République – a collaboration between seven French companies, including the Renault Group – and designed to standardise the different technologies used by the emergency services so they can coordinate responses better and more quickly.

A large module has been fitted in the boot, with the upper section featuring a sliding desktop and two screens connected to a computer, which turns the car into a mobile command centre. Below that are two storage compartments housing essential equipment for firefighters, including helmets, turnout gear and bags, as well as tablets and walkie-talkies that are charged at all times.

Renault Vision 4 Rescue concept - controls

Other carefully considered tweaks to the interior include a reflective strip on the inside of the rear doors, so people can see they’re open even in environments with poor visibility. A metal bar on the dashboard can be used as a grab handle or support for walkie-talkies. Hence why it’s also engraved with the words “Je te reçois 4 sur 4”, which means “reading you loud and clear”. Finally, the specially designed seats are made partly from foam recycled from firefighting gear.

Renault has also made the expected alterations for the Vision 4Rescue, such as the fluorescent yellow graphics covering the car and standing out from the Construction Red paint; the blue LED light strip underneath the roof box should also make it easy to see this car coming; and the 112 and 18 on the rear are the numbers used in France to call the emergency services. 

Among the new Renault 4’s retro-inspired styling cues are the overriders/stops in the front and rear bumpers, but on the concept these have been replaced by new 3D-printed parts that are still shock-absorbing and have a “PinPon” pattern, which is supposed to be a nod to the sound made by the sirens of emergency vehicles in France.

Like the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept we saw earlier this year, the Vision 4Rescue has been raised to provide an extra 15mm of ground clearance over the regular R4, and features dual motors for all-wheel drive.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
