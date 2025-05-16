New Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept turns French fancy into all-terrain explorer
Designed for the “modern-day gentleman explorer”, this new concept car is sure to spark interest in a 4x4 version of the Renault 4
We’ve known for some time that the new Renault 4 could be offered with four-wheel drive, but now we’re all but certain it’ll happen thanks to this: the Renault 4 Savane 4x4. The new concept car based on Renault’s new small electric SUV looks like it could be rolled out into showrooms tomorrow – possibly after a light hose down.
The Renault 4 – which we drove for the first time recently and were hugely impressed by – is front-wheel drive only at the moment, and relies on a single e-motor. This new 4x4 concept adds a second electric motor to the rear axle to provide permanent four-wheel drive for better traction in slippery conditions and “the freedom to take on any type of terrain”.
The creation is no Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover Defender, but the ground clearance has also been increased by 15mm compared to the regular R4. The front and rear track are both 10mm wider and the concept rides on a special set of Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres wrapped around some unique 18-inch ‘Savane’ wheels.
The Savane 4x4 is prepared for a bit of rough and tumble too, as the overriders on the front and rear bumpers of the regular R4 have been replaced by new 3D-printed parts designed to offer better impact absorption.
The Jade Green paint colour is contrasted by gloss black bumpers, wheel arches and roof bars. The fabric covering the roof has a pixelated-effect, urban camouflage design, and there’s unique 4x4 badging on the bootlid.
Inside, meanwhile, the seats and dashboard feature a new Deep Brown textured fabric.
Much like the Renault 4 itself, the Savane name has been plucked from the history books. It was first used in the 1950s on the Renault Colorale – one of the first SUVs ever – with the Savane version getting upgraded suspension to handle rougher roads.
Renault 4 4x4 production prospects
We now know that the Renault 4 and the AmpR Small platform it sits on can accommodate a dual-motor setup, and the existence of this new concept indicates the brand is interested in making it happen. The last step is gauging whether there’s enough demand for an R4 4x4 to go into production. Fingers crossed.
The Renault 4 Savane 4x4 will make its public display at the 2025 French Open tennis tournament at Roland-Garros, alongside the special edition Renault 5 Roland-Garros that’s on sale now for under £30k.
Also on display will be the new Renault 5 Turbo 3E which looks like a concept car as well, it's so completely bonkers, but is actually road-legal and available to buy from £135,000.
