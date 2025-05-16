New Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept turns French fancy into all-terrain explorer

We’ve known for some time that the new Renault 4 could be offered with four-wheel drive, but now we’re all but certain it’ll happen thanks to this: the Renault 4 Savane 4x4. The new concept car based on Renault’s new small electric SUV looks like it could be rolled out into showrooms tomorrow – possibly after a light hose down.

The Renault 4 – which we drove for the first time recently and were hugely impressed by – is front-wheel drive only at the moment, and relies on a single e-motor. This new 4x4 concept adds a second electric motor to the rear axle to provide permanent four-wheel drive for better traction in slippery conditions and “the freedom to take on any type of terrain”.

The creation is no Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover Defender, but the ground clearance has also been increased by 15mm compared to the regular R4. The front and rear track are both 10mm wider and the concept rides on a special set of Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres wrapped around some unique 18-inch ‘Savane’ wheels.

The Savane 4x4 is prepared for a bit of rough and tumble too, as the overriders on the front and rear bumpers of the regular R4 have been replaced by new 3D-printed parts designed to offer better impact absorption.