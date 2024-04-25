Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car
The Renault 5 Roland-Garros ‘special series’ features a few details that pay homage to the French Open tennis venue
The new Renault 5 was recently unveiled at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, but the French firm has wasted no time in adding a special ‘Roland-Garros’ edition to its all-electric supermini.
As a partner to the French Open tennis tournament since 2022, Renault first unveiled the Renault 5 Roland Garros just last year - although that car was based on the Renault 5 concept. Now we’ve been treated to the new Renault 5 Roland-Garros in production form and it looks just like its concept car preview predicted.
Renault states four paint finishes will be available for the Roland-Garros special series: pearl white, midnight blue, starry black and an exclusive shade of matt slate grey. They’ll be matched to a chrome black satin-finish roof and the car will sit on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels in gloss black. The front doors feature a Roland-Garros logo surrounded by the Cross of Saint Andrew, which is prominent on the French Open’s centre court stadium. Renault also mentions that UK specifications of the car could vary.
Inside the Renault 5 Roland-Garros, there’s light grey upholstery and Renualt says the fully-recycled dense weave is inspired by clothing in sport. The backrest of the front seats have Roland-Garros logos embossed on them.
There are further nods to the tennis tournament venue with 'blue white clay' embroidered under the passenger air vent, ‘Roland-Garros’ lit up on the dash and a gear selector inspired by tennis racket grips with another Roland-Garros logo on the end. The smartphone charging pad in the centre console and the floor mats are finished in a red colour to mimic the red clay used on the French Open’s courts. Brushed aluminium door sills also bear the Cross of Saint Andrew spelling out the name “Roland-Garros Paris”.
We expect the Roland-Garros will come with the same 52kWh battery as the regular 5 with a range up to 249 miles. It’ll probably utilise the most powerful 148bhp electric motor with a 0-62mph time under eight seconds.
Renault’s partnership with the French Open means there will be a fleet of 180 Renaults for players and officials to use - including four original Renault 5s from the 1970s - retrofitted to run purely on electric power.
We expect orders to open for the Renault 5 Roland-Garros in early 2025, opposed to Autumn this year for the standard car. That should mean first deliveries will take place just as next year’s French Open gets underway.
Renault isn't the first manufacturer to bring out a Roland-Garros special edition. Back in the early 1990s, Peugeot made a 205 Roland-Garros - available in green in both hatchback and convertible body styles.
Will you be placing an order for the Renault 5 Roland-Garros? Let us know in the comments...