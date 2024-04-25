Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car

The new Renault 5 was recently unveiled at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, but the French firm has wasted no time in adding a special ‘Roland-Garros’ edition to its all-electric supermini.

As a partner to the French Open tennis tournament since 2022, Renault first unveiled the Renault 5 Roland Garros just last year - although that car was based on the Renault 5 concept. Now we’ve been treated to the new Renault 5 Roland-Garros in production form and it looks just like its concept car preview predicted.

Renault states four paint finishes will be available for the Roland-Garros special series: pearl white, midnight blue, starry black and an exclusive shade of matt slate grey. They’ll be matched to a chrome black satin-finish roof and the car will sit on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels in gloss black. The front doors feature a Roland-Garros logo surrounded by the Cross of Saint Andrew, which is prominent on the French Open’s centre court stadium. Renault also mentions that UK specifications of the car could vary.

Inside the Renault 5 Roland-Garros, there’s light grey upholstery and Renualt says the fully-recycled dense weave is inspired by clothing in sport. The backrest of the front seats have Roland-Garros logos embossed on them.