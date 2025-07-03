Extreme Renault 5 4x4 concept could be the ultimate glamping accessory

The new Renault 5 is great at most things – which is why we named it our Affordable Electric Car of the Year for 2025 – however the thought of taking it off road, or even into a relatively muddy field, never crossed our minds. Until now that is, because this new concept looks like it is ready to tackle some campsites and tear up some trails.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The untitled masterpiece was created by off-road modification specialists delta4x4, which recently turned the family-friendly MINI Countryman into something worthy of the legendary Dakar rally. “Our latest concept brings real adventure spirit into the electric age,” delta4x4 posted on social media, “a Renault R5, inspired by historic rally icons and reimagined as a compact off-road machine.”

Changes to the chic electric supermini include a 100mm suspension lift, which not only massively improves the ground clearance, but also provides enough room to accommodate the chunky 18-inch Loder AT#1 off-road tyres. The massively extended wheelarches will help with that too.

There’s a set of four PIAA spotlights on the front, inspired by Renault 5 rally cars from the eighties that probably influenced the vibrant graphics on the concept too. Meanwhile, the roof rack provides enough space for what looks like a full-size spare wheel, recovery boards and all the other provisions you’ll need in the wilderness.

This is only a concept for now, but delta4x4 has said it will put the baby off-roader into production if there’s enough interest – which we seriously doubt they’re going to have trouble drumming up – and has suggested the conversion kit would cost less than 20,000 Euros (about £17,000 at the current exchange rate).

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...