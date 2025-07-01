Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5

Configure your perfect Renault 5 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Renault 5 from stock or top prices on used Renault 5 models...

Our choice

Renault 5 Techno 150hp Comfort Range (£26,995)

Naturally, compared with the base Evolution model, mid-range Techno trim piles on more kit such as a larger driver’s display, built-in Google apps and services, plus 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and upholstery. But most importantly, it unlocks the option of the larger 52kWh battery that offers more flexibility for those who regularly venture beyond city limits.

Commended

Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is possibly the only car this year that can match the Renault 5 when it comes to cool vibes; and starting from £21,035, it actually costs less than its French foe. But the boxy supermini is more than a pretty face; its driving experience and 199-mile range are solid, the interior has lots of personality, and it’s based on our 2024 Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3.

Renault 4

The Renault 4 is another blast from the past, and offers a solution to the limited practicality of its sibling, with more room for passengers and their stuff. It’s based on the same platform, has the same easy-to-live-with interior, comes similarly well equipped and delivers up to 247 miles of range, thanks to a bigger battery pack. The retro SUV is also very affordable, starting from £26,995.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

