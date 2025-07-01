Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
The Renault 5 is the 2025 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Renault 4 commended
The devastatingly charming Renault 5 is one of those rare exceptions in life these days, where something that’s considered to be ‘fashionable’, ‘cool’ and ‘desirable’ is also affordable. It’s not overpriced like a £12 matcha latte; instead, this highly acclaimed, joyful electric car is available from less than £23,000. It sounds too good to be true, yet it's very much real.
The new Renault 5 E-Tech taps into the heart-warming nostalgia for the iconic seventies hatch, with nods to the original model peppered throughout. Yet, the car's design has evolved to attract younger, contemporary customers as well. The same goes for the interior, where seats designed to resemble those from the legendary 5 Turbo are paired with high-definition screens and an intuitive, Google-powered infotainment system that’s among the best in the business.
Underneath is a brand-new electric-vehicle platform, AmpR Small, and buyers have a choice of two battery sizes – 40kWh and 52kWh – that can offer up to 252 miles of range. Standard equipment across the whole range includes LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an energy-saving heat pump and numerous safety systems. Sadly, the wicker baguette holder is sold separately.
You never feel like you’re sitting in the cheap seats with the Renault 5, which is part of what makes this one of today's best EVs. It's deserving of the hype it has built up over the past four years, and which is sure to continue growing.
Our choice
- Renault 5 Techno 150hp Comfort Range (£26,995)
Naturally, compared with the base Evolution model, mid-range Techno trim piles on more kit such as a larger driver’s display, built-in Google apps and services, plus 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and upholstery. But most importantly, it unlocks the option of the larger 52kWh battery that offers more flexibility for those who regularly venture beyond city limits.
Commended
Fiat Grande Panda
The Fiat Grande Panda is possibly the only car this year that can match the Renault 5 when it comes to cool vibes; and starting from £21,035, it actually costs less than its French foe. But the boxy supermini is more than a pretty face; its driving experience and 199-mile range are solid, the interior has lots of personality, and it’s based on our 2024 Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3.
Renault 4
The Renault 4 is another blast from the past, and offers a solution to the limited practicality of its sibling, with more room for passengers and their stuff. It’s based on the same platform, has the same easy-to-live-with interior, comes similarly well equipped and delivers up to 247 miles of range, thanks to a bigger battery pack. The retro SUV is also very affordable, starting from £26,995.
