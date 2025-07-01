Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5

The Renault 5 is the 2025 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Renault 4 commended

By:Ellis Hyde
1 Jul 2025
Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5

The devastatingly charming Renault 5 is one of those rare exceptions in life these days, where something that’s considered to be ‘fashionable’, ‘cool’ and ‘desirable’ is also affordable. It’s not overpriced like a £12 matcha latte; instead, this highly acclaimed, joyful electric car is available from less than £23,000. It sounds too good to be true, yet it's very much real.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Renault 5 E-Tech taps into the heart-warming nostalgia for the iconic seventies hatch, with nods to the original model peppered throughout. Yet, the car's design has evolved to attract younger, contemporary customers as well. The same goes for the interior, where seats designed to resemble those from the legendary 5 Turbo are paired with high-definition screens and an intuitive, Google-powered infotainment system that’s among the best in the business.

Underneath is a brand-new electric-vehicle platform, AmpR Small, and buyers have a choice of two battery sizes – 40kWh and 52kWh – that can offer up to 252 miles of range. Standard equipment across the whole range includes LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an energy-saving heat pump and numerous safety systems. Sadly, the wicker baguette holder is sold separately.

You never feel like you’re sitting in the cheap seats with the Renault 5, which is part of what makes this one of today's best EVs. It's deserving of the hype it has built up over the past four years, and which is sure to continue growing.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Configure your perfect Renault 5 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Renault 5 from stock or top prices on used Renault 5 models...

Our choice

  • Renault 5 Techno 150hp Comfort Range (£26,995)
Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally, compared with the base Evolution model, mid-range Techno trim piles on more kit such as a larger driver’s display, built-in Google apps and services, plus 100 per cent recycled denim fabric trim and upholstery. But most importantly, it unlocks the option of the larger 52kWh battery that offers more flexibility for those who regularly venture beyond city limits.

Commended

Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is possibly the only car this year that can match the Renault 5 when it comes to cool vibes; and starting from £21,035, it actually costs less than its French foe. But the boxy supermini is more than a pretty face; its driving experience and 199-mile range are solid, the interior has lots of personality, and it’s based on our 2024 Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3.

Renault 4

The Renault 4 is another blast from the past, and offers a solution to the limited practicality of its sibling, with more room for passengers and their stuff. It’s based on the same platform, has the same easy-to-live-with interior, comes similarly well equipped and delivers up to 247 miles of range, thanks to a bigger battery pack. The retro SUV is also very affordable, starting from £26,995.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Great leasing deals on the Renault 5's rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £235 ppm**
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New Dacia SpringFrom £150 ppm**
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New Leapmotor T03
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2025 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Citroen C4 and Dacia Jogger commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2025 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Hyundai i10 and Leapmotor T03 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content